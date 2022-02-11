All section
ED Attaches Rs 1.77 Crore Of Journalist Rana Ayyub In Money Laundering Case

ED Attaches Rs 1.77 Crore Of Journalist Rana Ayyub In Money Laundering Case

India,  11 Feb 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Last year, on September 10, a case was registered against Rana Ayyub by the Ghaziabad Police under charges of fraud and money laundering.

In a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 1.77 crore of journalist and Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub. The central probe agency has accused Rana Ayyub of misusing the fund received as a donation through the website ketto.com for personal expenses.

The ED official said Rana Ayyub launched three online campaigns for COVID, flood relief, and migrants. She received a foreign contribution without the approval of FCRA, and after the action of ED and Income Tax, she returned the foreign donation.

After the withdrawal of foreign donations, she had around Rs 2 crore, but reportedly only Rs 31 lakh was used. The ED has alleged that she used the donations for personal expenses. "Funds totalling Rs 2,69,44,680 were raised on Ketto by Rana Ayyub, and these funds were withdrawn in the bank accounts of her sister and father," reported the Times of India.

Case Registered Last Year

On September 10 2021, a case was registered against Rana Ayyub by the Ghaziabad Police, Uttar Pradesh, under fraud and money laundering charges.

Ayyub had also stated that the "entire donation received through Ketto is accounted for and not a single paisa has been misused."

A case against Rana Ayyub was registered under charges of cheating and embezzlement for allegedly raising funds for COVID-19 patients and flood victims in some eastern states. She was charged under sections 403, 406, 418, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She is also booked under the IT Act.

Who Is Rana Ayyub

Rana Ayyub was a journalist with Tehelka magazine. Later, she resigned after Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal was accused of sexual harassment. Since then, she has been working as an independent journalist.

Also Read- Karnataka Hijab Row: After Malala, Manchester United Footballer Paul Pogba Flags Hijab Protests On Instagram

X