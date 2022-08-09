East-West Corridor Project: India's First-Ever Underwater Metro Expected To Be Completed By June 2023

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), the executing agency of the East-West corridor project, which is India's first underwater metro service, said on Monday (August 8) that it is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The metro line, which will link Salt Lake to Howrah via Kolkata with a stretch below the Hooghly river, is currently operational between Sector V and Sealdah stations.

The underwater metro is India's very own version of Eurostar- trains between London and Paris that go through the channel tunnel.

What Did KMRC Say?

KMRC said in a statement, "Target for the commissioning of the balance section from Sealdah to Howrah Maidan is June 2023," reported NDTV.

The total length of the project is 16.55 km, of which some parts, 9.30 km length, are already operational between Sector V and Sealdah. The remaining portion, 7.25 km in length, is expected to be functional within less than a year.

Of the total 16.55 km length, the underground section is 10.8 km long, while the other 5.8 km is elevated.

Benefits Of The Project

Completing the East-West corridor project will bring massive relief to lakhs of commuters as it will link the busy Howrah and Sealdah railway stations as well as the North-South Line of the Kolkata Metro at Esplanade.

The train is likely to reduce the travelling time for commuters significantly. Currently, the Green Line in the city covers a short distance of 6. 97 km between Sector V in east Kolkata and Phoolbagan. However, with this initiative, the train will cover a more considerable distance from Sector V to Howrah, under the Hooghly river, in a mere 27 minutes.

Why Did The Project Got Delay?

The East-West corridor project, which was earlier slated to be finished by December 2021, has faced delays owing to accidents at Bowbazar in central Kolkata during tunnelling work.

Several houses developed cracks during the underground work in May, nearly three years after a similar incident there.

A tunnel boring machine hit an aquifer on August 31, 2019, leading to intense ground subsidence and the collapse of several buildings in the area.

Also Read: After 75 Years! 92-Year-Old Jalandhar Man Reunites With Nephew Lost During India-Pakistan Partition Riots