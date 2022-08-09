All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
East-West Corridor Project: Indias First-Ever Underwater Metro Expected To Be Completed By June 2023

Image Credit- Twitter/ BJP India, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

East-West Corridor Project: India's First-Ever Underwater Metro Expected To Be Completed By June 2023

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

West Bengal,  9 Aug 2022 9:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The total length of the project is 16.55 km, of which some parts, 9.30 km length, are already operational between Sector V and Sealdah. The remaining portion, 7.25 km in length, is expected to be functional within less than a year.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), the executing agency of the East-West corridor project, which is India's first underwater metro service, said on Monday (August 8) that it is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The metro line, which will link Salt Lake to Howrah via Kolkata with a stretch below the Hooghly river, is currently operational between Sector V and Sealdah stations.

The underwater metro is India's very own version of Eurostar- trains between London and Paris that go through the channel tunnel.

What Did KMRC Say?

KMRC said in a statement, "Target for the commissioning of the balance section from Sealdah to Howrah Maidan is June 2023," reported NDTV.

The total length of the project is 16.55 km, of which some parts, 9.30 km length, are already operational between Sector V and Sealdah. The remaining portion, 7.25 km in length, is expected to be functional within less than a year.

Of the total 16.55 km length, the underground section is 10.8 km long, while the other 5.8 km is elevated.

Benefits Of The Project

Completing the East-West corridor project will bring massive relief to lakhs of commuters as it will link the busy Howrah and Sealdah railway stations as well as the North-South Line of the Kolkata Metro at Esplanade.

The train is likely to reduce the travelling time for commuters significantly. Currently, the Green Line in the city covers a short distance of 6. 97 km between Sector V in east Kolkata and Phoolbagan. However, with this initiative, the train will cover a more considerable distance from Sector V to Howrah, under the Hooghly river, in a mere 27 minutes.

Why Did The Project Got Delay?

The East-West corridor project, which was earlier slated to be finished by December 2021, has faced delays owing to accidents at Bowbazar in central Kolkata during tunnelling work.

Several houses developed cracks during the underground work in May, nearly three years after a similar incident there.

A tunnel boring machine hit an aquifer on August 31, 2019, leading to intense ground subsidence and the collapse of several buildings in the area.

Also Read: After 75 Years! 92-Year-Old Jalandhar Man Reunites With Nephew Lost During India-Pakistan Partition Riots

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
East-West Corridor Project 
Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation 
Underwater Metro 

Must Reads

Photo Of Kerala Homestay Viral With False Anti-Reservation Narrative
Did Centre Waive Off Baba Ramdev's Loans Worth Rs 2,212 Crore? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading
Mother-Son Duo In Kerala Clears Off Government Exams Together 
Divided By Partition, Reunited By A YouTube Channel: Know How 'Punjabi Lehr' Helped Reunite Over 200 Families
Similar Posts
Bengaluru: Belathur Residents Protest Against BBMP Over Poor Road Conditions After Rainfall
Trending

Bengaluru: Belathur Residents Protest Against BBMP Over Poor Road Conditions After Rainfall

The Logical Indian Crew
After 75 Years! 92-Year-Old Jalandhar Man Reunites With Nephew Lost During India-Pakistan Partition Riots
Trending

After 75 Years! 92-Year-Old Jalandhar Man Reunites With Nephew Lost During India-Pakistan Partition...

The Logical Indian Crew
Grim Aviation Reality! Air India Reported 184 Technical Snags In Past 1 Year, IndiGo 98: Centre
Trending

Grim Aviation Reality! Air India Reported 184 Technical Snags In Past 1 Year, IndiGo 98: Centre

The Logical Indian Crew
Kidnapped Girl Reunited With Family After 9 Years, Found With The Help Of Old Missing Poster
Trending

Kidnapped Girl Reunited With Family After 9 Years, Found With The Help Of Old 'Missing Poster'

The Logical Indian Crew
House Tax Notice To UP Library Visited By Leaders During Freedom Struggle
Trending

House Tax Notice To UP Library Visited By Leaders During Freedom Struggle

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X