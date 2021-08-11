Trending

Delhi Metro To Introduce E-Feeder Buses

These buses are fitted with ramps for a wheelchair for the physically challenged and elderly passengers.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   11 Aug 2021 3:38 PM GMT
Writer : Chahat Suri | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Chahat Suri
Delhi Metro To Introduce E-Feeder Buses

Image Credit: Twitter/Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will introduce electric feeder buses on a pilot basis to provide an upgraded last-mile commuting experience to the metro users on Thursday, August 12. DMRC quoted that the e-buses will be low-floor and 25 seaters, operated on two routes.

Working of the E-Feeder system

Passengers possessing a Delhi Metro Smart Card or Metro DTC Smart card will be permitted to avail the feeder services, reported NDTV. They are aimed at cashless travel since these buses are fully contactless and conductor-less, keeping in mind the social distancing norms.

Entry will be allowed only from metro stations, and the bus will only halt at the delegated stops for dropping off commuters. The fee structure will be ₹10 for 0-4 km, ₹15 for 4-8 km, ₹20 for 8-12 km and ₹25 for past 12 km.

Attributes of The E-Feeder Buses

These buses are designed and rigged with an intelligent transport system with CCTVs and GPS facilities. These also include anti-skid, anti-brake locking systems and are instructed not to move until all doors are closed. The doors will also not close on sensing any hindrance.

These buses are fitted with ramps for a wheelchair for the physically challenged and elderly passengers. In case of any emergency, a panic button and a stop request button has also been installed.

Dedicated e-buses depots have been set up at Shastri Park and Majlis Park, along with an operational control centre to monitor the vehicles. These depots will have 2.5 MW electric connection facilities for charging the buses, automatic wash plants for regular cleaning.

The Executive Director of DMRC Anuj Dayal stated that a total of 100 e-feeder buses would be introduced in a phased manner by the end of October 2021.

Also Read: For A Cleaner Environment: Kolkata Rolls Out CNG Buses

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Chahat Suri

Chahat Suri

Remote Intern

Chahat is a diligent, lively and a competitive student who is on her way to explore the world. An individual with a creative outlook, offering unconventional ideas, who wants to broaden her horizons in broadcast media and content writing.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Chahat Suri

Chahat Suri

Remote Intern

Chahat is a diligent, lively and a competitive student who is on her way to explore the world. An individual with a creative outlook, offering unconventional ideas, who wants to broaden her horizons in broadcast media and content writing.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian