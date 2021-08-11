Delhi Metro To Introduce E-Feeder Buses

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will introduce electric feeder buses on a pilot basis to provide an upgraded last-mile commuting experience to the metro users on Thursday, August 12. DMRC quoted that the e-buses will be low-floor and 25 seaters, operated on two routes.

Feeder electric buses are being introduced for the first time in Delhi on trial basis by Delhi Metro from this Thursday i.e, from 12th August 2021 under which 25 low floor e-buses (24-seater) will be plying from two routes. pic.twitter.com/bxR5yaWPeR — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 10, 2021

Working of the E-Feeder system

Passengers possessing a Delhi Metro Smart Card or Metro DTC Smart card will be permitted to avail the feeder services, reported NDTV. They are aimed at cashless travel since these buses are fully contactless and conductor-less, keeping in mind the social distancing norms.



Entry will be allowed only from metro stations, and the bus will only halt at the delegated stops for dropping off commuters. The fee structure will be ₹10 for 0-4 km, ₹15 for 4-8 km, ₹20 for 8-12 km and ₹25 for past 12 km.



Attributes of The E-Feeder Buses

These buses are designed and rigged with an intelligent transport system with CCTVs and GPS facilities. These also include anti-skid, anti-brake locking systems and are instructed not to move until all doors are closed. The doors will also not close on sensing any hindrance.



These buses are fitted with ramps for a wheelchair for the physically challenged and elderly passengers. In case of any emergency, a panic button and a stop request button has also been installed.



Dedicated e-buses depots have been set up at Shastri Park and Majlis Park, along with an operational control centre to monitor the vehicles. These depots will have 2.5 MW electric connection facilities for charging the buses, automatic wash plants for regular cleaning.



The Executive Director of DMRC Anuj Dayal stated that a total of 100 e-feeder buses would be introduced in a phased manner by the end of October 2021.

