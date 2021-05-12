Uplifting

Mayne said it was very difficult for him to see his countrymen and women battling all odds to save lives.

Karnataka   |   12 May 2021 12:10 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-05-12T17:45:21+05:30
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
COVID Relief: Dubai Based NRI Provides 150 Oxygen Concentrators To Bengaluru Hospital

Image Credits: ANI, theorg.com

As the second wave of COVID hits the country, many people have come forward to help in relief work.

Eugene Mayne, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tristar Group and a native Bengalurean, decided to send oxygen concentrators to St Martha's Hospital in Bengaluru after learning about the situation in his country.

Mayne delivered 150 oxygen concentrators from Respironics EverFlo and Philips to St Martha's Hospital on May 10.

They weigh 14 kilogrammes and produce a noise level of less than 45 dBA. Each unit is a small oxygen concentrator that can offer breathing relief to people who need up to five litres of oxygen per minute. They were transported to Bengaluru from Poland.

Mayne admitted that seeing his countrymen and women fighting against all odds to save lives was extremely difficult for him.

"They ( oxygen concentrators) are timely and of immense help to the hospital and our patients. We can use them in the Covid ward and restrict the use of liquid medical oxygen for our patients in the ICU and high dependency units (HDUs)," Sister Gracy, Sister Superior of St Martha's Hospital said to The New Indian Express.

"We hope this small initiative will provide the much-needed recourse to hundreds of people who need oxygen to breathe. It is a universal human right. We are a business with purpose, and saving lives is an integral part of our corporate strategy. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow citizens in India," added Mayne.

Akshita Mehta

Akshita Mehta

(Remote Intern)

Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

