Drones Made By IIT-Delhi-Incubated Startup Lit Up Sky At Beating Retreat Ceremony

BotLab Dynamics is a startup incubated at IIT Delhi and has been working on producing robotics for more than five years. The drones made by the IIT-Delhi startup twinkled up the night sky at the Beating Retreat ceremony and also during the 2022 Republic Day at the start of the year.

BotLab Dynamics co-founder Sarita Ahalawat, during a recent chat with ANI, revealed that they have been specified in the drone domain. Initially, they optimised one single drone domain, however, it eventually occurred to them that it would be more practical to connect multiple drones to the same loop.

Drones Lit Up The Sky!

She also revealed that with the idea that LED lights can be put in drones and used in formations, the Ministry of Defence had decided to contact them where they were asked to execute a thousand drones show of light on the occasion of Beating Retreat.

Furthermore, Ahalawat stated that the company built their very-own drone hardware and associated software over the past five years. The three vital components are the flight controller, which is the drone's operating system, GPS, which allows the precision and the motor controller-- all of these components we developed by the startup indigenously in the IIT Delhi. With this capability, they knew that they could scale it up.

Unique Show Of Lights & Tech

Talking about the preparation at the Beating Retreat, Sarita stated that when the Ministry of Defence had asked them, they were just on 100 drones.

"Imagine from 100 drones we have to go 1,000 and we had very little time. Being at IIT we love to take challenges-- we had to work with chip shortage as due to COVID, the supply chain was broken. But because of our skills, we managed to take different shapes and redesign our circuits," she said.

In the coming six months, we then plotted really precisely and thus were able to execute it not only in terms of hardware, she added.

