Caste discrimination
DRDO Successfully Tests Out Autonomous Aircrafts Maiden Take-Off

Image Credit: Twitter/rajnathsingh

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

DRDO Successfully Tests Out Autonomous Aircraft's Maiden Take-Off

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Karnataka,  3 July 2022 3:50 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-03T12:05:24+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Stealth Wing Flying Testbed (SWiFT), designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, was fully autonomous for 15 minutes at Chitradurga in Karnataka.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on July 1, successfully carried out the maiden flight of the Stealth Wing Flying Testbed (SWiFT), an aircraft that was being operated in a fully autonomous mode for 15 minutes at Chitradurga in Karnataka.

An official press release read, "Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, waypoint navigation and a smooth touchdown."

New And Improved Technology

In a report by The Times of India, the official press release further stated that the flight marked a significant milestone in proving critical technologies for the development of future unmanned aircraft and that this is a crucial step that is taken towards self-reliance in strategic defence technologies.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) SWiFT has been designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, which is a premier research laboratory of DRDO.

The UAV is powered by a small Russian turbofan engine, while the airframe, undercarriage, and the entire flight control and avionics system for the UAV were developed indigenously.

The flight of the SWiFT, which weighs over a tonne, followed the flying control norms, navigation and other technical requirements needed to build the much bigger RPSA (remotely-piloted strike aircraft).

Response Of The Ministry

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO in his tweet and said, "It is a major achievement towards autonomous aircraft and will pave the way for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in terms of critical military systems."

Use Of Drones And UAVs In Other Sectors

India's drone industry can play a crucial role in public services such as agriculture, defence, healthcare and infrastructure maintenance.

Drones and UAVs are small aircrafts that do not require a pilot and can be used remotely and accessed through smartphone devices. These vehicles are unmanned and require far less effort, time and energy and can reach far and rugged terrains while being remotely controlled by a single person.

Also Read: 4 Indian Metropolises Among Top 20 Sustainable Cities In Asia Pacific, Bengaluru In Gold Standard Category

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
DRDO 
Autonomous Plane 
Maiden Flight 

