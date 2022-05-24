All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
DRDO Reveals Severe Battery Defects In EVs That Caught Fire; Govt Seeks Explanation From Manufacturers

Image Credit- Twitter/ Sumant Bannerjee, DRDO

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

DRDO Reveals Severe Battery Defects In EVs That Caught Fire; Govt Seeks Explanation From Manufacturers

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  24 May 2022 8:29 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

These defects happen because the EV manufacturers may have used "lower-grade materials to cut costs" despite submitting A-grade cells for testing, taking advantage of the loosely-framed rules.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

After repetitive instances of electric vehicle fires at different places across India, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety was tasked to investigate the EV fire incidents by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry (MoRTH).

The DRDO submitted its fact-finding report to the MoRTH on Monday, May 23, which highlighted severe defects in the batteries of the EVs, including the designs of the battery packs and modules, reported CNBC.

DRDO Report Findings

Along with the usage of the poor quality cells, the report revealed other issues such as lack of fuse, problems with thermal management and battery management system (BMS).

These defects happen because the EV two-wheeler manufacturers like Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric and Boom Motors may have used "lower-grade materials to cut costs" despite submitting A-grade cells for testing, taking advantage of the loosely-framed rules in the absence of surprise checks, reported The Economic Times.

The probe noted problems specific to each company and negligence on the part of testing agencies like the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Further, the fact-finding report identified lapses in inspecting random samples and has instructed companies to ensure all cells are thoroughly tested, and global best practices are obeyed.

Government Seeks Explanation From Manufacturers

The MoRTH has shared the probe with Ola, Okinawa, Jitendra EV, Pure EV, and Boom Motors and directed companies whose vehicles were involved in the recent fire accidents to establish testing laboratories for cells. The ministry has asked representatives of e-scooter manufacturers to submit an explanation of the probe findings.

Also, the ARAI and International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) would carry out surprise checks on the EV manufacturers.

Further, the government is currently working on new quality-centric guidelines for EVs that are expected to unveil soon.

Also Read: Assam Floods: In Big Relief, Centre Sanctions Rs 180 Cr For Restoration Of Railway Network In Dima Hasao

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
DRDO 
Battery Defects 
EV Fires 

Must Reads

10-Yr-Old Creates App That Makes Children Aware Of 'Good Touch And Bad Touch' In Playful Manner
My Story: 'I Was 19-Years-Old When I Lost My Mother, But Her Teachings Inspire Me Till Today'
Union Govt Likely To Increase The Cost Of Midday Meal Scheme After Last Revision In 2020
This Delhi-Based Woman Is On A Mission To Spread Awareness On Organ Donation, Transplantation Across India
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X