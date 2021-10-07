DRDO Espionage Case: Four Of 7 FB Accounts Operated By Woman Suspected To Be Pakistani Agent

In the recent development in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) espionage case, the CID traced four more accounts allegedly being operated by a woman from Pakistan, who is suspected to be a Pakistani agent. The agency informed the media on Wednesday, October 6.

The accused was in touch with the five men who were nabbed last month by the agency from the Balasore district after the team traced them on social media platforms. They were identified as Basanta Behera, Hemanta Kumar Mistry, Tapas Ranjan Nayak, SK Musafir and Sachin Kumar.

Of the total, four Facebook accounts were being operated from Pakistan, three from Islamabad and one from Rawalpindi, Hindustan Times reported.

CID additional director general Sanjeeb Panda informed that the woman used fake IPs of three countries, including the US, India and Germany. Some of the accounts are currently active, and she is still conversing with some people, he added.

She has seven Facebook accounts under different names; used a UK phone number to message the accused to get information on missiles test-fired at DRDO's testing range facility in Balasore.

The investigation into the matter is underway, and the details of her UK phone number and the account details. The team has not been able to identify the woman but has recovered her photographs and videos.

