All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet S Somnath, Rocket Scientist Who Has Been Appointed As New ISRO Chief

Credits- Wikipedia, Pexels

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet S Somnath, Rocket Scientist Who Has Been Appointed As New ISRO Chief

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  13 Jan 2022 8:00 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Central government has announced Dr S Somnath, an Indian aerospace engineer and rocket scientist, as the new chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), succeeding Dr K Sivan.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Dr S Somnath, an Indian aerospace engineer and rocket scientist, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). On Wednesday, January 12, the Government of India (GOI) announced Somnath as the 10th chairman of ISRO, succeeding Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan, who will complete his extended tenure on Friday.

Somnath will assume the charge as the Secretary of the Department of Space and the Chairman of the Space Commission for a tenure of three years from the date of joining. His term is inclusive of the extension beyond the age of superannuation in the public interest, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Early Life And Education

Dr S Somnath was born in July 1963 and hails from Aroor in the Alappuzha district in the state of Kerala.

He completed his pre-degree program at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, located in Kochi. He pursued a graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Thangal Kunju Musaliar College of Engineering (TKMCE), Kollam, affiliated with Kerala University. Later he received a post-graduate degree with a gold medal in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, specializing in Dynamics and Control.

Career So Far

Dr S Somnath joined Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO, in 1985 and went on to serve as its director in January 2018. He worked extensively on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLG) programmes.

Initially at VSSC, he worked on projects dealing with the integration of the PSLV and served as its project manager from 1995 to 2002. He took over as the deputy project director of the GSLV Mark III launch from 2010 to 2014, where he was responsible for the overall mission, including its design (vehicle and structure).

The scientists has made evident contributions to vehicle design, particularly in launch vehicle systems engineering, structural design, structural dynamics, and pyrotechnics.

On December 18, 2014, the first experimental flight of the CARE mission, the LVM3-X/CARE mission, was successfully accomplished under Somnath's leadership, as per Wion.

Somnath served as the Deputy Director of Propulsion and Space Ordinance Entity till November 2014. Later he took charge as the director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), ISRO, Thiruvananthapuram, in June 2015.

As a director of LPSC, he has played a crucial part in several triumphant GSLV Mark III and PSLV missions. He played pivotal roles in three successful GSLV missions with indigenous cryogenic stages and eleven successful PSLV missions with the liquid phases realized by LPSC.

In 2019, he led the team that developed a throttleable engine for the Vikram lander, used in the Chandrayaan 2 mission, the same year. Chandrayaan 2 was ISRO's first moon mission with an orbiter, the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover.

Achievements

Dr S Somnath is a recipient of the Space Gold Medal from Astronautical Society of India (ASI), Performance Excellence Award-2014 and Team Excellence Award-2014 for GSLV Mk-III realization from ISRO.

He is also the corresponding member of the International Academy of Astronauts and a fellow of the Astronomical Society of India.

Also Read: Devas Versus Antrix: A Failed Deal Landed Indian Government Into Deep Waters?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Dr S Somnath 
ISRO Chairman 
New ISRO Chairman 
ISRO 
K Sivan 
Dr K Sivan 
S Somnath 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X