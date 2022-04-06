Fair Complexion, Handsome Dowry: How A Viral Maths Problem Represents India's Regressive And Patriarchal Mindset?

Recently, an excerpt from a nursing textbook drew ire for promoting the patriarchal notion of dowry in Indian society. Now, another similar instance has gone viral that further intensifies the regressive mindset of our country . It is a probability equation that was shared on Reddit, captioned as 'Indian Education folks.'

The excerpt comes as no surprise, considering our country's love for looking for a life partner who has eurocentric standards of beauty such as having a fair complexion, looking tall and petite who is educated enough but has to be able to cook and take care of her family at all times. Therefore, the viral post did receive flak for perpetuating the stereotypical notions.

Problematic Maths Equation

The maths problem was shared on a Reddit page called 'India'. It said, "A man wants to marry a girl having qualities; White complexion- the probability of getting such a girl 1/20; handsome dowry -the probability of getting this is 1/50; manners and style- the probability here is 1/100. Find out the probability of him getting such a girl when the possession of these three attributes is independent."





Image Credits: Reddit

According to the above-mentioned problem, the numbers given state the necessary 'requirements' for the ideal bride in the family. These are the qualities that are mentioned in a matrimonial advertisements that we see in the newspapers and online. Despite encouraging 'independent' ideology, the Indian society is deeply entrenched in patriarchy and comes to the surface in such instances. Therefore, it is disturbing when they are showcased in a simple maths problem for a school student. This is detrimental to our community.

Outrageous Mentality

As the photo went viral, it garnered polarised reactions against it. The Reddit post was flooded with comments that pointed out the irony in the equation. "Wow, I can't believe this is real," one user said. Many others sarcastically shared other stereotypical requirements such as caste. "It is sad if the women have to answer this question and see them reduced to commodities and men believing that this is the norm. If education does not bring any radical change in thinking, then what will," another user adds.

Also Read: Regressive Mindset! School Textbook Promoting 'Merits' Of Dowry Sparks Outrage On Social Media



