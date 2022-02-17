Donald Trump's First Post On His New Social Media Platform 'Truth Social': Here's What He Said

All section
Donald Trumps First Post On His New Social Media Platform Truth Social: Heres What He Said

Image Credit: Facebook/Donald Trump, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
Others/World,  17 Feb 2022 7:51 AM GMT

As per the screenshots of Trump's account on the platform, the former US President had joined on February 10 and already has approximately 175 followers.

Just over a year after his official ban from Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump is sharing posts on his very own social media platform called 'Truth Social'. On Tuesday (February 15), his son, Donald Trump Jr, posted a screenshot of the former president's first post on the Truth Social media platform, which is all set to launch later this month.

"Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon," Trump wrote on the new platform, alternative to Twitter launched by the Trump Media & Technology Company.

The application is currently available for pre-order and is set to go live in March, CEO of former President Donald Trump's social media company Devin Nunes said in an interview with Newsmax.

The platform is nearly identical to Twitter and allows users to follow both people and trending topics, The New Indian Express quoted a report as saying. Furthermore, posts will be referred to as 'Truths' instead of tweets. As per the screenshots of Trump's account on the platform, the former US President had joined on February 10 and already has approximately 175 followers.

Trump Banned By Twitter, Instagram & Facebook

Following the US Capital building attack by some of his supporters, Trump's verified Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended last year. He had then announced he would launch his own social media company following the ban to counter what he called the "tyranny of big tech".

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all," Trump stated in an official released by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). "I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech," it had further added.

Also Read: Who Is Ilker Ayci? Former Turkish Airlines Chairman And New Air India MD & CEO

