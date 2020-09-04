Trending

Donald Trump Calls WWI Fallen US Marines 'Losers' And 'Suckers': Report

This was reported by the Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, who said that Trump made remarks on soldiers who were captured or killed during that time and had refused to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Sep 2020 8:33 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Donald Trump Calls WWI Fallen US Marines Losers And Suckers: Report

Credits: EconomicTimes

US President Donald Trump made derogatory comments about the US Marines who lost their lives in WWI, branding them as "losers" and "suckers" for getting killed in action, according to a report Thursday in the Atlantic magazine. The report was later confirmed by The Associated Press and Washington Post.

The reports are spawning nationwide outrage. However, the President denies making any such comments, alleging it as a 'fake news' to influence the upcoming election.

This was reported by the magazine's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, who said that Trump made remarks on soldiers who were captured or killed during that time and had refused to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018.

"In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, 'Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers'," the report said.

"In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as 'suckers' for getting killed," the Atlantic magazine added, citing four unnamed people it said had firsthand knowledge of the discussions.

White House communications director, Alyssa Farah, said on Twitter that the allegations were "offensive & patently false," while Trump campaign press secretary, Hogan Gidley, called them "disgusting, grotesque, reprehensible lies."

People also said that the President made comments about late senator John McCain, who was captured in Vietnam and was widely regarded as a war hero, to which the President replied via tweet.

Trump said in the run-up to the 2016 election: "He's not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."

Around 1,800 US Marines died in the battle at Belleau Wood, holding off a German advance toward Paris in 1918, the media reported.

