All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Dominos Female Employee Thrashed By 4 Women; How Challenging It Is For Delivery Agents To Do Their Job?

Image Credits: News18, Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Domino's Female Employee Thrashed By 4 Women; How Challenging It Is For Delivery Agents To Do Their Job?

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Madhya Pradesh,  15 Jun 2022 12:28 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The Madhya Pradesh video, circulated across all social media platforms, shows four women beating up the victim using sticks and fists for allegedly staring at them. No one in the video is seen to come to her rescue.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A young woman employee of a Domino's Pizza store was mercilessly thrashed, grabbed by the hair in full public view by a group of women in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The video, circulated across all social media platforms, shows four women beating up the victim using sticks and fists for allegedly staring at them.

They keep hitting her even when she falls to the ground, crying out in pain. No one in the video is seen to come to her rescue.

"Go file a complaint," dares one of the women when Nandini, the victim says she will call the police. She later saved herself by hiding in a nearby house, NDTV reported.

A police case has now been registered on the victim's complaint and the investigation is underway. The accused are allegedly a part of a local gang. The video of the assault was allegedly made viral by the gang itself.

Similar Incidents In The Past

The incident is not new in recent times. There have been many cases of food delivery agents being beaten up or assaulted by either customers or cops across India.

Earlier this month, a food delivery agent from Swiggy was slapped and hit by a traffic cop in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore city, the video of which had gone viral. Reportedly, there was a slight traffic block due to the agent and suddenly, the cop started beating him up.

Similarly, in April 2022, an app-based food delivery boy was thrashed by a girl after his two-wheeler hit the girl's scooter in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The incident occurred when the girl was passing through Russel Chowk and the food delivery boy suddenly came from the wrong direction and hit her scooter. This caused the girl to fall on the road. After the incident, the girl stood up and started beating the man with shoes.

In another incident this year, two people assaulted the delivery person and beat him up with stones, a pipe and a belt in Indore. The victim had received eight stitches on his head and fractured his leg in the attack.

In addition, the issues these executives face range from low pay structures, abysmal bonuses and no job security to being ill-treated by restaurant managers and their staff, Hindustan Times reported.

Even the riders who work as long as 12 hours a day to ensure delivery at people's doorsteps, have to often face heat from the customers and public. Riders feel that they're stuck in a catch-22 situation.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: CM Pays Surprise Visit To Govt School, Evaluates Teaching Skills In Classroom


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Dominos 
Pizza Chain Employee 
Delivery Agents 
Delivery Agent Beaten 

Must Reads

Was AAP Leader Satyendra Jain Bleeding In This Viral Image? No, Viral Image Is Misleading!
Domino's Female Employee Thrashed By 4 Women; How Challenging It Is For Delivery Agents To Do Their Job?
Arunachal Pradesh: 1000-Yrs-Old Paper-Making By Monpa Tribe Offers Alternative To Wood-Based Industry
Old Video Of A Hindu Man Making Objectionable Remarks Against The Muslim Community Viral As Recent
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X