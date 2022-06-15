Domino's Female Employee Thrashed By 4 Women; How Challenging It Is For Delivery Agents To Do Their Job?

A young woman employee of a Domino's Pizza store was mercilessly thrashed, grabbed by the hair in full public view by a group of women in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The video, circulated across all social media platforms, shows four women beating up the victim using sticks and fists for allegedly staring at them.

They keep hitting her even when she falls to the ground, crying out in pain. No one in the video is seen to come to her rescue.



"Go file a complaint," dares one of the women when Nandini, the victim says she will call the police. She later saved herself by hiding in a nearby house, NDTV reported.



A police case has now been registered on the victim's complaint and the investigation is underway. The accused are allegedly a part of a local gang. The video of the assault was allegedly made viral by the gang itself.

Similar Incidents In The Past

The incident is not new in recent times. There have been many cases of food delivery agents being beaten up or assaulted by either customers or cops across India.



Earlier this month, a food delivery agent from Swiggy was slapped and hit by a traffic cop in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore city, the video of which had gone viral. Reportedly, there was a slight traffic block due to the agent and suddenly, the cop started beating him up.



Similarly, in April 2022, an app-based food delivery boy was thrashed by a girl after his two-wheeler hit the girl's scooter in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The incident occurred when the girl was passing through Russel Chowk and the food delivery boy suddenly came from the wrong direction and hit her scooter. This caused the girl to fall on the road. After the incident, the girl stood up and started beating the man with shoes.

In another incident this year, two people assaulted the delivery person and beat him up with stones, a pipe and a belt in Indore. The victim had received eight stitches on his head and fractured his leg in the attack.



In addition, the issues these executives face range from low pay structures, abysmal bonuses and no job security to being ill-treated by restaurant managers and their staff, Hindustan Times reported.



Even the riders who work as long as 12 hours a day to ensure delivery at people's doorsteps, have to often face heat from the customers and public. Riders feel that they're stuck in a catch-22 situation.

