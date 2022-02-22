Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls: At 22, DMK's Nilavarasi Sevaraj Becomes Youngest Candidate To Win In Chennai

Tamil Nadu civic polls have come out, and DMK has found a reason to rejoice. DMK candidate Nelavarasi Selvaraj won from ward 136 in Chennai and became the youngest candidate in the city to win ward elections. She surged ahead in the last round against an independent candidate Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. On the other hand, Vijay was declared a winner in ward 4 at the Pudukkotai municipality on Tuesday morning. DMK Party workers across Chennai started celebrating their early wins.

DMK Claims Victory In 59 Wards

The Party has claimed victory in more than 59 wards in Chennai. More than 77 wards of the total 200 have declared results. DMK-led alliance has won 67 wards, and seven wards are AIADMK's kitty. The latter is a distant second; however, it leads in 9 wards in corporations, 90 wards in municipalities, and 385 wards in town panchayats. Meanwhile, Congress is leading in 7 wards in corporations, 19 wards in municipalities, 77 wards in town panchayats, and the BJP lead in 1 ward in corporations, 4 in municipalities, 29 in town panchayats, The Indian Express reported.

Several Firsts In Local Body Elections

Moreover, a transgender candidate from DMK won from Ward 37 in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. So far, the 49-year-old Ganga Nayak is the only candidate from the transgender community to have won themselves a seat in the local urban body polls.

While the counting of the votes is still on, the polls took place in over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats on February 19, 2022. The Tamil Nadu government has deployed more than 2,400 officials and 7,200 police personnel from the Greater Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram Commissionerate.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates; Putin Orders Troops In Separatist Regions In Eastern Ukraine