All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls: At 22, DMKs Nilavarasi Sevaraj Becomes Youngest Candidate To Win In Chennai

Image Credit: The Indian Express, Instagram

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls: At 22, DMK's Nilavarasi Sevaraj Becomes Youngest Candidate To Win In Chennai

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  22 Feb 2022 11:30 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

DMK candidate Nelavarasi Selvaraj won from ward 136 in Chennai and became the youngest candidate in the city to win ward elections. The Party has claimed victory in more than 59 wards in Chennai.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Tamil Nadu civic polls have come out, and DMK has found a reason to rejoice. DMK candidate Nelavarasi Selvaraj won from ward 136 in Chennai and became the youngest candidate in the city to win ward elections. She surged ahead in the last round against an independent candidate Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. On the other hand, Vijay was declared a winner in ward 4 at the Pudukkotai municipality on Tuesday morning. DMK Party workers across Chennai started celebrating their early wins.

DMK Claims Victory In 59 Wards

The Party has claimed victory in more than 59 wards in Chennai. More than 77 wards of the total 200 have declared results. DMK-led alliance has won 67 wards, and seven wards are AIADMK's kitty. The latter is a distant second; however, it leads in 9 wards in corporations, 90 wards in municipalities, and 385 wards in town panchayats. Meanwhile, Congress is leading in 7 wards in corporations, 19 wards in municipalities, 77 wards in town panchayats, and the BJP lead in 1 ward in corporations, 4 in municipalities, 29 in town panchayats, The Indian Express reported.

Several Firsts In Local Body Elections

Moreover, a transgender candidate from DMK won from Ward 37 in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. So far, the 49-year-old Ganga Nayak is the only candidate from the transgender community to have won themselves a seat in the local urban body polls.

While the counting of the votes is still on, the polls took place in over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats on February 19, 2022. The Tamil Nadu government has deployed more than 2,400 officials and 7,200 police personnel from the Greater Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram Commissionerate.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates; Putin Orders Troops In Separatist Regions In Eastern Ukraine

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
DMK 
Youngest candidate 
civic body polls 
Tamil Nadu 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X