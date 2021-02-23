Toolkit Case: Activist Disha Ravi Gets Bail From Delhi Court

22-year-old climate activist, Disha Ravi, arrested in the 'toolkit' case earlier this month, was granted bail on Tuesday, February 23. The court also asked her to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and two additional sureties.

The Delhi Police had accused Disha of creating the online 'toolkit' in support of ongoing farm stir in the country and claimed she is part of a global conspiracy to "create unrest and trigger violence" under the garb of farmers' protest against the three farm laws.

Disha was arrested on February 13 in Bengaluru.

On February 22, she was sent to one-day police custody after a three-day judicial remand and spending five days in police custody.

The police sought her custody on Monday to confront her with other accused in the case-activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

Both Muluk and Jacob were booked for alleged sedition along with Disha but were granted transit bail from Bombay High Court.

Last week, during Disha's bail hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana had asked the Delhi Police, "What is the evidence collected by you to show the link between her and the January 26 violence? You have argued about her role in the toolkit and she is in touch with the secessionists."

When the police argued that "Conspiracy can be seen only through circumstantial evidence," the judge replied, "So you don't have any evidence to connect Disha with the January 26 violence?"

Disha was volunteering for Fridays for Future (FFF) India, an organisation founded by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, and used to assist the organisation in Bengaluru.

Days after Disha's arrest, Greta had extended support to her and tweeted, "Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy." The tweet was posted with the hashtag 'StandWithDishaRavi'.

