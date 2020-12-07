Trending

"Everyone Is Protesting Peacefully, Don't Twist The Reality": Diljit Dosanjh Requests National Media

The singer has reportedly donated ₹1 crore to purchase warm clothes for the demonstrators.

Pallavi Sharma
Delhi   |   7 Dec 2020 1:45 PM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Pallavi Sharma

While addressing the farmers and the media at Singhu Border on December 5, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh said that the protests were peaceful. However, many media outlets and social media users were twisting facts and stories of the farmers and the bloodshed that never took place. Various other singers were also present at the border and performed live for the farmers as they were protesting against the new farm laws for the eleventh consecutive day.

Dosanjh also appealed to the Centre to listen to the demands of the farmers and said that the farmers had created history. The singer has reportedly donated ₹1 crore to purchase warm clothes for the demonstrators.

Pallavi Sharma

Pallavi Sharma

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

