Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 1 Crore To Buy Warm Clothes For Protesting Farmers

After joining farmers' protest at Delhi's Singhu border against the three farm bills on Saturday, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly donated ₹1 crore to purchase warm clothes for the demonstrators.

The information was shared by a Punjabi singer Singaa on his official Instagram account, extending gratitude to Dosanjh and keeping his donation out of the public eye, The Hindustan Times reported.

"Thank you brother, you gave ₹1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You didn't post about it. Nowadays people make news after donating ₹10," Singga said in Punjabi.

Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the protest and has urged the Centre to meet farmers' demands and repeal the farm laws.



Addressing the protestors in Punjabi, Dosanjh said, "Hats off to all of you farmers. You have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Their issues should not be diverted."

After addressing in Punjabi, Dosanjh shared his views in Hindi and said: "(I am) Talking in Hindi, so you don't have to Google."

"Hindi mein bhi bol raha hun, taaki Google na karna pade. Main National media se request karta hun ki jo ho raha hai wahi dikhayein. Sab peacefully baithe hain aur inki demands suni jaayein"@diljitdosanjh at the Singhu Border.

Dosanjh reiterated that the protests are peaceful; however, many media outlets and social media users were twisting facts and stories of the farmers and the bloodshed that never took place.

"Muddon ko na bhatkaya jaye. Koi khoon kharabe ki baat nahi ho rahi hai. Hum haath jodhke ke yeh vinti karte hain ke sach hi dhikhaya jaaye, and yeh ke hum sab peaceful baithe hain," he said.

Recently he got in a feud with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over comments made by her on the farmers' protests and spreading misinformation.

The fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers took place on Saturday, with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal representing the Centre. Reportedly, the farmers' representatives warned of intensifying their ongoing protest on Delhi's borders at the national level if their demands will not be met, The News Minute reported.

