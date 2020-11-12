Mareeswari, a differently-abled woman from Tuticorin, was completely surprised to know that she would end up having a job offer within an hour after a petition, amid the prevailing pandemic situation where most of them are suffering unemployment.

But succour came to her in the form of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami as he offered her a job as a ward manager at a hospital in Tuticorin with a monthly salary of ₹15,000 within an hour of submitting a petition to him during his visit to Southern coastal district on Wednesday.

She held a bunch of papers in her hand when the chief minister noticed while he was leaving after inaugurating a linear accelerator for cancer treatment and a central research laboratory, as Mareeswari recollected. She said that the chief minister stopped his convoy and called her.

"He inquired about my life, and I told him I was from Muthiahpuram and my husband Chinnathurai is a labourer. I explained to him about my situation, where it has been difficult to even get two meals per day. My daughter, who is in the kinder garden, now had mild health issues as well. The job was very important to me to meet my family's demands as my husband's wage was meagre to support us," she added.

Having asked her how she got to know about the chief minister's arrival to the spot, she said, "My husband somehow learnt that the chief minister would be present at the laboratory for the inauguration. I thought he would never come and talk to a common person like me. With all the hope, I carried all my certificates and went to the spot. I never expected him to offer me a job so easily."

After the meet, she was asked to visit the district collector office by the chief minister followed by which she was surprised to receive an appointment letter for the post of a ward manager in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, on a salary of ₹15,000 per month.

"There was no bound to my joy after I received the appointment order within an hour of petitioning the chief minister. This is my first job ever, and I am looking forward to getting on board," she said. She will be joining the job from November 13.

