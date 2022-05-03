All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mid-Air Turbulence: DGCA Orders Probe Into SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur Flight incident, Reports Awaited

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), Twitter/ knowledgeflow1

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Mid-Air Turbulence: DGCA Orders Probe Into SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur Flight incident, Reports Awaited

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Maharashtra,  3 May 2022 7:31 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A 42-seconds-long video of the incident showing what was happening on the flight surfaced online, which also showed chaos onboard the flight as passengers scrambled to understand what was happening.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday, said it will deploy a team that will probe the turbulence incident on SpiceJet's flight from Mumbai to Durgapur. In the incident, 15 people were injured.

In a statement to PTI, Arun Kumar, the chief of DGCA, said, "We have deputed a multidisciplinary team to carry out a regulatory investigation (into this incident)," reported Economic Times.

A video of the incident showing what was happening on the flight surfaced online. The clip, which is 42-seconds long, shows chaos onboard the flight as passengers scramble to understand what was happening. The passengers can be heard nervously chattering to each other, with oxygen masks and overhead luggage dropping down.

What Does SpiceJet State?

A spokesperson from SpiceJet said, "Eleven passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalized," reported the publication. They added that help was provided as soon as the flight landed, and eight of the injured people had already been discharged.

The spokesperson further said that when the aircraft encountered turbulence, the seatbelt sign was on, and they further added that multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructing passengers to remain seated and keep their seatbelts fastened.

As per the sources, the aircraft took off from Mumbai at around 5 pm and was supposed to land at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal at around 7.30 pm.

Also Read: Healthcare For All: LGBTQ-Inclusive Health Cover Is A Must In Corporates


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
SpiceJet 
DGCA 
Turbulence 

Must Reads

China Starts Contracting Road Near New Bridge At Pangong Lake Close To LAC: Report
My India! Temple, Mosque In Kanpur Share Common Entrance As Devotees Pray Together
Mid-Air Turbulence: DGCA Orders Probe Into SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur Flight incident, Reports Awaited
A Downward Spiral: India's Falling Rank In Press Freedom Is A Major Concern
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X