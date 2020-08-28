Meals Allowed On Flights, Airlines Can Put Flyers On 'No-Fly List' For Not Wearing Masks: DGCA

The Centre has permitted the airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights according to the travel time, and hot meals on international flights in the latest set of guidelines released on August 27.

"Airlines may serve pre-packed snacks/meals/pre-packed beverages on domestic flights depending on the duration of flight," an order issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry read.

"Airlines and charter flight operators can 'serve hot meals and limited beverages' on international flights 'as per the standard practices', it added.

The government has also directed airlines to put those passengers on no-fly list who refuse to wear a face mask in a flight.

As a precautionary measure amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in-flight meal services were not allowed on domestic flights ever since the airlines resumed operations on May 25.

On international flights, only pre-packed cold meals and snacks were being served based on the flight duration. The ministry has also said that only single-use disposable trays, plates and cutlery should be used while serving food or beverages on both the flights.

"Crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal/beverage service," the guidelines mentioned.

Besides food, the DGCA also permitted the usage of in-flight entertainment system on international as well as domestic flights.

"Disposable earphones or cleaned and disinfected headphones will be provided to passengers at the start of the journey," the statement read.

