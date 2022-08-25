Two Oligarchs Monopolise India's Media: Delhi Union Of Journalist In View Of NDTV's Future

The Adani Group had announced having acquired a 29.18 per cent stake in the broadcast news channel New Delhi Television (NDTV) Ltd and laid out an open offer to buy 26 per cent more in the company as per Indian regulations on August 23.

NDTV is regarded among the few existing media houses that have actively taken a critical stand on many of the ruling government's policies and have functioned to establish an objective perspective via news presentation. Hours after Adani's announcement, NDTV released a statement saying the move was executed without any input, dialogue, or consent of the NDTV founders.

The acquisition by the Indian billionaire conglomerate was taken as a blow to the free and democratic media structure in India, and many were quick to respond on the same lines. Expressing their concerns about the media monopolisation in the country, the Delhi Union Of Journalists issued a statement.

No Room For Independent Players

The Union believes that cross-media holdings and media monopolies are what eventually pave the way for many media houses to turn into mouthpieces for big corporations and the government. As per the report by The Hindu, the union also mentioned that it is now evident that two oligarchs of the Indian economy "parcel out the entire media industry between them", leaving little to no room for independent players in the media structure.

Such ownership would ensure that biased views would get replicated without deviation across the mainstream media. Quoting instances from the past, the statement read, "So blatant is the bias that during every people's movement, there is an open rejection of certain TV channels and their anchors. Both during the CAA protests and the farmers' struggle, people loudly questioned the propaganda blitzkrieg by these channels". The union stated that the illusion that India is still a democracy now lies shattered.

Expressing their disappointment in the "hostile takeover of the last independent mainstream TV channel", they believe that NDTV would be dragged in to promote the business empire built by Adani and filter out news that may not seem favourable to the group of companies. This also means that fair reportage would be taken off from the channel with a restricted format of reporting on multiple sectors ranging from mining to ports, airports, food grains, edible oils, energy and other related businesses that Adani has marked his presence at.

Standing in solidarity with the staff and management of NDTV, the Delhi Union Of Journalists remarked on the channel's bravery over the years for having stood up against several pressures and challenges. However, they expressed deep concern over the journalist's futures as they believe that there would be several firings and forced resignations of independent journalists following the takeover.

With an allegation that the NDTV acquisition was "at the behest of the government of the day", the statement concluded by saying that the move would narrow down to a unipolar and tunnelled propaganda format of the worldview that would be fed to the viewers.

