Delhi To Have Two Crematoriums For Pets

In about a year, Delhi will have two pet crematoria, managed by the municipal corporations of Delhi. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) are planning to build the pet crematorium by next year.

The Primary Goal

NDMC's Commissioner Sanjay Goel has included the project in the budgetary proposals for 2022-23. "The goal is to ensure the scientific disposal of pet carcasses, especially those of dogs that are suspected to be rabid; the carcasses should not end up at landfill sites," a Hindustan Times quoted a north corporation official as saying. The official added that the project would be taken up on a public-private partnership (PPP) model once the Delhi Development Authority approves the land.

Meanwhile, the work order for the pet crematorium in Dwarka Sector 29 has been issued. Dr Ravindra Sharma, SDMC's director of veterinary services, said the project would be carried out on a PPP model, and a private company has started site levelling and foundation work.

Two Furnaces Being Set Up

He added that two furnaces with 150kg and 200kg capacity are being set up at the facility being built over a 700 square metre area.

"The 150kg unit will be used for pets while the 200kg furnace will be used for stray dogs," he said.

The corporation has also fixed two slabs for dog cremations— Rs 2,000 for a less than 30 kg dog carcass and Rs 3,000 for a dog weighing more than 30 kg. The plan also includes lockers for the storage of ashes and a prayer room. The civic body has a four-acre plot in Dwarka Sector 29, where it has planned to set up a dog complex apart from the crematorium.

The site had become a point of controversy in April and May when the city was faced with the second wave of COVID and mortality rates shot up. The civic body had decided to create temporary pyre platforms there with the goal of expanding the daily cremation capacity. However, it was never used for human cremations.

