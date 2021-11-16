Delhi Sees Record Number Of Dengue Cases Since 2015

Along with air pollution, residents of Delhi now have to deal with a dengue outbreak. Dengue cases in the national capital this season have surged to over 5,270, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the city in a year since 2015.

Over 2,500 new cases were added in just one week ending November 13, according to the report released by the municipal corporations of Delhi. The outbreak in 2015 affected almost 16,000 people and killed 60.

3,740 Cases In November Alone

Of the 5,270 cases this year, 3,740 cases were reported in November alone, reported Hindustan Times. The city reported nearly 1,200 cases in October.

In comparison, 4,431 cases were reported in the capital in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, which continued to drop sharply to reach 2,798 cases in 2018 and 2,036 cases in 2019; which dropped further by nearly 50 per cent in 2020, when only 1,072 infections were recorded.

Health experts have attributed three primary reasons behind the spurt in dengue cases. First, it is the four-year trend of the disease, according to which every fourth year, there is a major outbreak of the disease.

Second, prolonged monsoon, which resulted in water stagnation in different parts of the national capital has led to increased mosquito breeding. And third, the disease has been notified by the Government and hence, all the hospitals, clinics and labs have to report dengue cases to the authorities.

A survey by community social media platform LocalCircles found that 45 per cent of Delhi residents have someone in their family or local social network who has been impacted by dengue this year.

