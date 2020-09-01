Delhi Riots: High Court Grants Bail To Pinjra Tod's Devangana Kalita

The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted bail to Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita in a northeast Delhi violence case. The HC said the police failed to show her role in instigating women of a particular community or deliver inflammatory speeches during the CAA protests, as she was seen in a peaceful agitation which is her fundamental right.

"In my considered opinion, no prejudice would be caused to the respondent's investigation by a grant of relief to the petitioner, and she would be prevented from suffering further unnecessary harassment, humiliation, and unjustified detention," Justice Suresh Kumar Kait as quoted by The Indian Express.

The overall evidence that was produced constituted statements recorded much later, under section 164 CrPC.

An FIR was registered against Kalita at Jafrabad police station under various provisions of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act, accused of being a 'main conspirator' behind the Delhi violence.

Earlier in the day, the Allahabad court ordered immediate releases of Dr Kafeel Khan, who was detained and charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for a speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

