Delhi Riots: Salman Khurshid, Brinda Karat Named In Chargesheet For Delivering Provocative Speeches

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid, Udit Raj and CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat are among some politicians who have been named in the Delhi Riots chargesheet by the police for giving "provocative speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."

The Police also referred to former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan and said that they informed about the speeches in their disclosure statements.

The chargesheet filed by the police mentioned that the protected witness stated, under section 161 (examination by police) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the names of leaders including Udit Raj, Salman Khurshid and Brinda Karat.

All of them had visited the Khureji protest site and gave "provocative speeches", according to the chargesheet.

"Several big names used to come to the Khureji site to give speeches against CAA/NPR (National Population Register)/NRC (National Register for Citizens), like Udit Raj, Salman, Khurshid, Brinda Karat, Umar Khalid (former JNU student leader)," the witness alleged.



"In order to sustain the protest for a long time, several known persons were called by me and Khalid Saifi on the instructions of JCC, like Salman Kurshid, (filmmaker) Rahul Roy, Bhim Army member Himanshu, Chandan Kumar... gave provocative speeches because of which all the people sitting in the protest used to get instigated against the government," Jahan alleged, according to her disclosure statement.



"In order to sustain the protest for a longer time several known persons like Kurshid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider etc were called to the Khureji protest site by me and Ishrat Jahan," Saifi said in his disclosure statement, according to Delhi Police.



