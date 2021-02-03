Delhi Riots 2020: Police Yet To Identify Cops Who Forced Injured Man To Sing Vande Mataram, National Anthem

Nearly a year after the death of 23-year-old Faizan, the police is yet to identify the security personnel who forced him to sing Vande Mataram and the national anthem as he was lying injured on the ground during the northeast Delhi riots.

On Monday, February 1, the Delhi police told the High Court that only one policeman has been "pinpointed on the probable basis".

In the video, a cop was seen holding a tear gas gun and recording the video. The police said it examined the cops holding teargas gun on that day and "pinpointed on the probable basis". His mobile phone has been seized and referred to the Forensic lab to find out whether the video was shot from his mobile phone or not. The police said the reply is yet to come in this regard.

The police also told the court that Faizan and others were kept at Jyoti Nagar police station as per 'their own wish', reported Indian Express.

The court also asked the police to put a statement on record whether CCTV cameras of Jyoti Nagar police station were functioning or not at the time.

According to his family, Faizan was 'illegally' detained there, and died at the hospital within hours of his release from the police station on February 26.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Faizan's mother Kismatun (61) who has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into her son's death. She was represented by advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee before the court of Justice Yogesh Khanna.

In the petition, they have alleged that Faizan was "targeted, brutally assaulted" and "injured by the policemen" at Kardampuri and then "illegally detained" in an injured condition at Jyoti Nagar police station. It was also alleged that timely medical care was denied resulting in his death later at the hospital.

Police also said that the investigation has revealed that personnel present near the scene had reached from Maujpur Metro station side on 66 Foota Road, but it has also asserted that no official CCTV camera was found nearby.

The police, have also said that Faizan and two others, who were found in an injured condition on 66 Feet Road, were hesitant to go to their respective residences after being discharged from GTB hospital, due to the communal tensions and "as per their desire they were brought to and kept at police station Jyoti Nagar for their safety and security".