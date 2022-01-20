Delhi Riots 2020: In First Sentencing, Court Pronounces 5 Yrs Jail For Man Who Burnt Elderly Woman's House

A Delhi court has sentenced the first person convicted in connection with the violent riots that swept parts of the national capital in February 2020 - to five years in jail. With this, 25-year-old Dinesh Yadav becomes the first person to be sentenced in connection with the riots.

The convict's lawyer Shikha Garg said a fine of Rs 12,000 has also been imposed on him. However, the detailed order of his sentencing has not been released yet. The maximum sentence for the crimes he committed is ten years in jail, NDTV reported.

Participated In Burning Elderly Woman's House

Last month, Yadav was convicted for being a member of an unlawful assembly, rioting, participating in robbing and burning down the house of a 73-year-old woman in Bhagirathi Vihar in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri.

Manori, the elderly lady, had said a mob of nearly 150 to 200 people attacked her house on February 25 and looted several valuable items.

She added that she was forced to jump from the roof of her home to save her life and hide in a neighbour's home while her family was not home.

While hearing the woman's case, Delhi's Karkardooma court considered the statement of two police officials as key. They had stated Yadav was part of the mob that attacked Manori's house, but the accused himself had not been seen burning down her home.

However, the court ruled that the accused being part of the mob meant he was equally responsible as those who actually did burn the house down.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 after violence between supporters of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those protesting against it. More than 50 people died, and nearly 200 were injured in the violence that followed.

Also Read: Vizag Trekker Creates History, Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp In Record 4 Days