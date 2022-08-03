All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Alarming! Delhi Reports Third Monkeypox Case, 8 In India So Far: Health Minister

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Alarming! Delhi Reports Third Monkeypox Case, 8 In India So Far: Health Minister

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  3 Aug 2022 5:54 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has instructed three private hospitals to build isolation rooms for monkeypox cases. The hospitals will also be needed to reserve five rooms for confirmed Monkeypox cases and five more for suspected cases.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A total of eight cases of Monkeypox have been reported in India so far, and as a result, a national task force has been formed to scrutinise the development of vaccines and diagnostics; Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya revealed on August 2.

Delhi has reported another monkeypox case on Tuesday, the third case of the disease in the national capital.

Monkeypox Cases On The Rise

"Till date eight cases of the disease have been detected in India, out of which five have foreign travel history," Mandaviya was quoted as saying by NDTV in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, official sources said that a 35-year-old foreigner in the national capital with no recent travel history tested positive for Monkeypox on August 2. The individual was immediately admitted to the government-run LNJP Hospital on Tuesday.

Back on July 14, the first case of Monkeypox was reported in India's Kerala; the minister stated that much before that, on May 1 of this year, the central government had released guidelines to all states, and not just for the international airports, on surveillance mechanism and contact tracing; and how to collect samples from any suspected cases and to push it to recognised laboratories for verification.

Instructions By Govt

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has instructed three private hospitals to build isolation rooms for monkeypox cases. The hospitals will also be needed to reserve five rooms for confirmed Monkeypox cases and five more for suspected cases.

Monkeypox can be described as a zoonotic disease which is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the exact family of viruses that triggers smallpox. The virus is now an endemic in areas like Central and West Africa but lately, cases have been recorded from non-endemic nations too, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Also Read: West Bengal Set To Get 7 New Districts- Here's All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Monkeypox 
Monkeypox Outbreak 
WHO 

Must Reads

Mangaluru's Fazil Murder Case Doesn't Have Shia- Sunni Angle
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Falsely Claims That No Farmers Died By Suicide Since BJP Came To Power At Centre
Jharkhand Education Department Orders To Remove 'Urdu' Word, Asks Schools Not To Observe Weekly Off On Friday
7-Yr-Od Pune Girl Sets World Record For Fastest Limbo Skating Under 20 Cars In 13.74 Seconds
Similar Posts
7-Yr-Od Pune Girl Sets World Record For Fastest Limbo Skating Under 20 Cars In 13.74 Seconds
Trending

7-Yr-Od Pune Girl Sets World Record For Fastest Limbo Skating Under 20 Cars In 13.74 Seconds

The Logical Indian Crew
Jabalpur Hospitals Fire NOC Had Expired, 4 Doctors Booked For Culpable Homicide: MP Home Minister
Trending

Jabalpur Hospital's Fire NOC Had Expired, 4 Doctors Booked For Culpable Homicide: MP Home Minister

The Logical Indian Crew
IMD Issues Red Alert For Parts Of Kerala, Tamil Nadu Amid Heavy Downpour
Trending

IMD Issues Red Alert For Parts Of Kerala, Tamil Nadu Amid Heavy Downpour

The Logical Indian Crew
Pencil, Eraser, Maggi Gone Costlier: 6-Yr-Old Girls Letter To PM Modi Goes Viral
Trending

'Pencil, Eraser, Maggi Gone Costlier': 6-Yr-Old Girl's Letter To PM Modi Goes Viral

The Logical Indian Crew
Arsenic Found In Groundwater In Parts Of 209 districts, Uranium In 152: Government In Parliament
Trending

Arsenic Found In Groundwater In Parts Of 209 districts, Uranium In 152: Government In Parliament

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X