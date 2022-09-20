With 101 Fresh Infections In The Last Week, Delhi Records Sharp Spike In Dengue Cases

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has revealed that there has been a significant increase in dengue cases in the national capital, with 101 cases recorded in the last week alone. According to MCD officials, 34 of the 101 cases were acquired from other states, and 38 could not be traced. Despite the rising numbers, Delhi has registered no fatalities from the disease this year.

As per the civic body, the infection tally had reached 396 cases this year as of September 17, a significant increase from the previous year, when only 211 cases were reported as of September 17.

What Doctors Have To Say?

So far this month, 152 cases of the vector-borne disease have been reported, compared to 75 in August and 26 in July. Typically, cases of vector-borne diseases are reported between July and November.

According to Dr Niraj Nischal, assistant professor of medicine at AIIMS, "There has been no significant change in the symptoms of patients who have been admitted at AIIMS so far."

According to Dr Satish Koul, director of internal medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, approximately 10-12 patients were admitted last week. He stated, "The highest number of patients came last week. Now the numbers have reduced a bit," as reported by The Indian Express.

Dr Koul added that there have been no malaria cases at the hospital and that some of the issues have come from outlying areas such as Bhiwadi and Mahendragadh.

Measures Being Taken Up By MCD

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi stated that it had taken strict action against mosquito breeding sites, imposing 11,836 fines totalling Rs 26,34,502.

According to an MCD official, the civic body has strengthened its anti-larval measures as it is deploying various methods to control mosquito breeding and has conducted a special checking drive for mosquito breeding in all 12 zones. It also initiated legal action against a PNSC construction site on the IIT campus in Hauz Khas after large breeding of mosquitoes was discovered there.

