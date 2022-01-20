Delhi Police Writes To Clubhouse, Google Seeking Details On Targeting Of Muslim Women In Group Audio Chat

The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit, which works under Special Cell, filed an FIR on Tuesday against people who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Muslim women during a session on the Clubhouse application. The Cyber Cell has identified some suspects who will be called in for interrogation. The Cell, on Wednesday, has written to Clubhouse seeking details of the users/organisers of the session and Google seeking the reason for hosting it on their play store.

The FIR was filed on Tuesday against people after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police demanding a probe against unknown people who participated, recorded, and shared a Clubhouse app session. The participants targeted Muslim women in the session and made derogatory and sexually loaded remarks on them.

What's The Issue?

The Clubhouse app was launched in 2020 and is a social audio app where users can communicate in audio chat rooms that accommodate groups of thousands of people.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The sections include 153A (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintain harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), according to police).

The Indian Express quoted a source saying, "We have found that all suspects are from adjoining states and not from Delhi. They are all adults. Mostly, the users had accounts under fake names and used aliases on Clubhouse. We heard the conversations on the app and found there were four-five main participants. We are tracing their location, and they will be picked up soon."

It comes less than a month after the Bulli Bai app, hosted on software platform GitHub, used photos of Muslim women alongside derogatory comments meant to imply they were being "auctioned". And six months ago, Sulli Deals, another GitHub app, held a similar "auction".

