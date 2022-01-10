All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Police Reunites Three Lost Minor Sisters With Family

Photo Credit: Facebook/DelhiPolice

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Police Reunites Three Lost Minor Sisters With Family

Simran Sharma

Writer: Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Remote Intern

With words, life seem like poetry. They seem to liberate and confine me at the same time. A passionate writer and a trainee Journalist by profession.

See article by Simran Sharma

Delhi,  10 Jan 2022 8:14 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The eldest sister was able to identify the area in google photos. There was a shortage of space at their house which pushed the father to drop off the girls at his relatives' place.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The officials said the Delhi Police successfully reunited three minor sisters with their family in the Bapa Nagar area on Sunday (January 9). They got lost while coming from a relatives' place on their way home. The police were able to track down their house in just three hours with the help of some google images after they found the girls in Wazirabad on January 6.

The police team met the girls under the guidance of Assistant Sub- Inspector Vinod Walia. The Times of India reported that head constable Shivraj and two other constables were part of the team.

'Left Them At The Relatives Because of Space Crunch

When police found their house, their 35-year-old father, Virendra Gupta, was at home with his son and wife. He informed the police that the couple fought on Thursday, after which he dropped the three girls at their relatives' place in Wazirabad because they had a shortage of space at their house. No sooner did he drop them there, they came out of the house without any adults and started to find their way home. In this, they got lost, an official said.

The man used to sell clothes at a weekly market in the area. His wife was mentally unwell and had recently shifted to Delhi with her children from his hometown, Bihar.

Reunited With The Family

The eldest sister (11 years old) was able to tell the police officers that their home was in Bapa Nagar, and there was a temple nearby. The police team showed her google photos of the temples in that area, and she recognised the one near her house. The police then took them to the identified spot. The girl could locate where she lived when they were going around Bapa Nagar.

"When we were crossing a street in Bapa Nagar, the girl identified the area where she lives. Thereafter, a shopkeeper identified the girls and showed us their home," an officer said.

The three minor sisters were then reunited with their families.

Also Read: Tripura Adopts Gas-Based Tea Processing Amid Ongoing Coal Crisis

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Sharma
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Delhi Police 
Delhi 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X