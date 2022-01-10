Delhi Police Reunites Three Lost Minor Sisters With Family

The officials said the Delhi Police successfully reunited three minor sisters with their family in the Bapa Nagar area on Sunday (January 9). They got lost while coming from a relatives' place on their way home. The police were able to track down their house in just three hours with the help of some google images after they found the girls in Wazirabad on January 6.

The police team met the girls under the guidance of Assistant Sub- Inspector Vinod Walia. The Times of India reported that head constable Shivraj and two other constables were part of the team.

'Left Them At The Relatives Because of Space Crunch

When police found their house, their 35-year-old father, Virendra Gupta, was at home with his son and wife. He informed the police that the couple fought on Thursday, after which he dropped the three girls at their relatives' place in Wazirabad because they had a shortage of space at their house. No sooner did he drop them there, they came out of the house without any adults and started to find their way home. In this, they got lost, an official said.

The man used to sell clothes at a weekly market in the area. His wife was mentally unwell and had recently shifted to Delhi with her children from his hometown, Bihar.

Reunited With The Family

The eldest sister (11 years old) was able to tell the police officers that their home was in Bapa Nagar, and there was a temple nearby. The police team showed her google photos of the temples in that area, and she recognised the one near her house. The police then took them to the identified spot. The girl could locate where she lived when they were going around Bapa Nagar.

"When we were crossing a street in Bapa Nagar, the girl identified the area where she lives. Thereafter, a shopkeeper identified the girls and showed us their home," an officer said.

The three minor sisters were then reunited with their families.

