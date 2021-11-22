Fire Arms Sale On Social Media: Delhi Police Nabs One

Delhi Police Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has arrested an individual for reportedly selling illegal firearms on numerous social media outlets. According to the DCP, IFSO, Special Cell KPS Malhotra, the above-mentioned individual has been identified as Hitesh Thakur.

The Matter Was Serious

"There were many profiles on social media that offered illegal firearms online. Many such profiles came when Lawrence Bishnoi Gang had said on social media that a lot of bloodshed will happen in Delhi after gangster Jitender Mann Singh alias Gogi was shot in Rohini. Seeing that the matter was serious, we took cognizance of the matter and a case was registered," Malhotra was quoted as saying an ANI report.

The Delhi police, during their probe, stumbled upon numerous Facebook profiles which were related to Lawrence Bishnoi, out of which one of them belonged to the accused and was also offering illegal firearms for sale.

The police somehow managed to strike a deal with Hitesh online to buy firearms and also made a payment in advance to him. The accused was then apprehended from Haryana's Manesar, where Hitesh had arrived to collect the remaining payment. Upon examining his mobile forensically, more workable leads and inputs were generated for police as well.

Back Story

The accused, during the interrogation, also has revealed that he had began criminal activities back in 2010 and had committed a theft in a book shop. Upon getting released from jail, Hitesh started stealing and selling bikes, the police reveled.

Back in 2013, Hitesh Thakur was also part of targeting a high-profile businessman in the transportation industry, who managed to escape unhurt. Furthermore, the accused was involved in a robbery case as well at a toll in Rajasthan.

As per Malhotra, Hitesh has shipped firearms to numerous gangs, however, whether anyone has been killed with those weapons is still under investigation.

