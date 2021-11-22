All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fire Arms Sale On Social Media: Delhi Police Nabs One

Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Fire Arms Sale On Social Media: Delhi Police Nabs One

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  22 Nov 2021 9:38 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The accused, during the interrogation, also has revealed that he had began criminal activities back in 2010 and had committed a theft in a book shop. After being released from jail, he started stealing bikes and selling them, the police said.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi Police Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has arrested an individual for reportedly selling illegal firearms on numerous social media outlets. According to the DCP, IFSO, Special Cell KPS Malhotra, the above-mentioned individual has been identified as Hitesh Thakur.

The Matter Was Serious

"There were many profiles on social media that offered illegal firearms online. Many such profiles came when Lawrence Bishnoi Gang had said on social media that a lot of bloodshed will happen in Delhi after gangster Jitender Mann Singh alias Gogi was shot in Rohini. Seeing that the matter was serious, we took cognizance of the matter and a case was registered," Malhotra was quoted as saying an ANI report.

The Delhi police, during their probe, stumbled upon numerous Facebook profiles which were related to Lawrence Bishnoi, out of which one of them belonged to the accused and was also offering illegal firearms for sale.

The police somehow managed to strike a deal with Hitesh online to buy firearms and also made a payment in advance to him. The accused was then apprehended from Haryana's Manesar, where Hitesh had arrived to collect the remaining payment. Upon examining his mobile forensically, more workable leads and inputs were generated for police as well.

Back Story

The accused, during the interrogation, also has revealed that he had began criminal activities back in 2010 and had committed a theft in a book shop. Upon getting released from jail, Hitesh started stealing and selling bikes, the police reveled.

Back in 2013, Hitesh Thakur was also part of targeting a high-profile businessman in the transportation industry, who managed to escape unhurt. Furthermore, the accused was involved in a robbery case as well at a toll in Rajasthan.

As per Malhotra, Hitesh has shipped firearms to numerous gangs, however, whether anyone has been killed with those weapons is still under investigation.

Also Read: 85 Minutes! Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman To Get US Presidential Powers

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Social Media 
Delhi Police 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X