Delhi Police Seeks Digital Makeover, To Hire Social Media Agency To Showcase "Good Work"

At a time when mobile phones have conquered the world and people use the internet for practically everything in life, the Delhi Police has decided to catch up and hire a social media team in an attempt to get a digital makeover and showcase their "good work".

As per reports, their Twitter profile is currently being handled by a team of contractual employees who are young graduates with expertise in information technology working with the Special Branch. However, the senior officials in the department are seeking professionals for the task and plan to hire social media analytics and outreach management agency.

The Delhi Police has floated the requirements and met several agencies in this regard.

Growing Social Media Presence

"We have seen several instances of people appreciating unsung heroes after seeing a post online. We want to hire an agency to develop interesting and innovative content campaigns related with the Delhi Police, to have a proper communication strategy for various social media platforms, and to enhance the reach of content on a real-time basis," a senior officer told The Indian Express.

He further stated that the media agency's concepts and campaigns should be in accordance with the activities of the Delhi Police.

Another officer privy to the matter told the publication that the plan is to prepare multi-platform content to target audiences on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Speaking on the specifics, he said the agency should create and manage pages for all units of Delhi Police. Ideation should be on the promotion of pages, the website, and interacting with the internet users.

"They should post regularly, do online promotion and comments on posts should be maintained for maximum impact. They should also use Facebook to share videos or content that needs to be made viral," the officer said, as per The Indian Express.

The Delhi Police has 632,000 followers on Twitter but is far behind the Mumbai Police, which has 5 million followers on the microblogging site.

Also Read: J&K: Mission Shakti To Provide Free Training To Young Women Aspiring To Join Armed Forces