All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Police Seeks Digital Makeover, To Hire Social Media Agency To Showcase Good Work

Image Credits: The Times of India (Representational), Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Police Seeks Digital Makeover, To Hire Social Media Agency To Showcase "Good Work"

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Delhi,  23 Nov 2021 7:26 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The Delhi Police aims to hire the agency to develop interesting content and campaigns to have a proper communication strategy for various social media platforms and to enhance their online reach.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

At a time when mobile phones have conquered the world and people use the internet for practically everything in life, the Delhi Police has decided to catch up and hire a social media team in an attempt to get a digital makeover and showcase their "good work".

As per reports, their Twitter profile is currently being handled by a team of contractual employees who are young graduates with expertise in information technology working with the Special Branch. However, the senior officials in the department are seeking professionals for the task and plan to hire social media analytics and outreach management agency.

The Delhi Police has floated the requirements and met several agencies in this regard.

Growing Social Media Presence

"We have seen several instances of people appreciating unsung heroes after seeing a post online. We want to hire an agency to develop interesting and innovative content campaigns related with the Delhi Police, to have a proper communication strategy for various social media platforms, and to enhance the reach of content on a real-time basis," a senior officer told The Indian Express.

He further stated that the media agency's concepts and campaigns should be in accordance with the activities of the Delhi Police.

Another officer privy to the matter told the publication that the plan is to prepare multi-platform content to target audiences on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Speaking on the specifics, he said the agency should create and manage pages for all units of Delhi Police. Ideation should be on the promotion of pages, the website, and interacting with the internet users.

"They should post regularly, do online promotion and comments on posts should be maintained for maximum impact. They should also use Facebook to share videos or content that needs to be made viral," the officer said, as per The Indian Express.

The Delhi Police has 632,000 followers on Twitter but is far behind the Mumbai Police, which has 5 million followers on the microblogging site.

Also Read: J&K: Mission Shakti To Provide Free Training To Young Women Aspiring To Join Armed Forces

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Palak Agrawal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Delhi Police 
Social Media 
Viral Content 
Twitter 
Facebook 
YouTube 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X