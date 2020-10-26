Delhi Police Arrests Sub-Inspector For Molesting Women In Capital

A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting four women in west Delhi's Dwarka area.

Four seperate FIRs were filed against PSI Puneet Grewal. He has been booked under 354D, 354 and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Delhi Police, reported India Today.

He is now in judicial custody. The police told the media that Dwarka South Police Station had been receiving several molestation complaints against an unknown person in the area, following which multiple FIRs were registered, and later he was identified.

The incidents occured between October 17- 20 and came to light when one of the girls took to social media describing the incident. On October 17, she went for cycling in the Dwarka area near Dussehra ground and saw Grewal approaching her in a car asking for directions to a specific location.

While the woman was about to tell him, he immediately opened the zip of his pants and started touching his private parts. She then started screaming, following which he fled. She also posted the image of his car and appealed to the Delhi Police to take action against the accused.

The police checked CCTV cameras of various areas to reach the accused. They traced the 35-year-old through his car, which he used during the incident. The married policeman was arrested from his house in Janakpuri area of West Delhi. Police suspect that he is a serial molester.

Also Read: Hoshiarpur Minor Rape-Murder Case: Girl's Family Knew Accused Youth