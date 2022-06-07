All section
Delhi Police Rewards Army Aspirants Who Chased Down Mobile Snatchers Fleeing In Autorickshaw

Image Credit- ANI, Unsplash, Twitter (Delhi Police)

Delhi,  7 Jun 2022 7:21 AM GMT

Mohsin and Shehzad chased mobile phone snatchers and got into a physical fight. But they successfully recovered the phone and produced the thieves in front of the Delhi Police.

Two army aspirants will be rewarded after successfully chasing the handing off mobile phone snatchers, announced the Delhi Police on Monday, June 6. The national capital police will give them ₹ 2000 and a commendation certificate each for their courage.

Mohsin and Shehzad had been returning to their home town, Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, from Delhi on June 1 when the phone got snatched in Sangam Vihar.

How Was The Incident Unfolded?

Mohsin told the police in his complaint that he and his friend Shehzad had been walking from Gujjar Chowk to Wazirabad's Mother Dairy when at 6:25 am, an autorickshaw stopped beside them.

A man had gotten out of the autorickshaw and tried strangling Mohsin from behind while on the phone. Then the assailant fled the area on the same autorickshaw, as reported by The Print.

Simultaneously, Shehzad had started chasing the autorickshaw as he walked behind Mohsin and saw the incident occur. He managed to get inside the moving autorickshaw, and then Mohsin helped stop it completely.

Captured, Handed-Over To The Police

After getting into a physical altercation, Mohsin and Shehzad sustained slight injuries. However, they recovered his phone and took the thief to the police station themselves, a senior official remarked, as cited in DNA India.

The police recognised the assailants as they used to perform thievery early mornings in similar desolated areas. Salman, the autorickshaw driver, used to get a commission from Saddam, who snatched phones. The accused belong to Seelampur, Delhi, and they had three more phones that are yet to be given back to their owners.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), stated that an FIR had been filed at Wazirabad police station under "Sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC)".

Also Read: This Driver's Son From Uttarakhand Tops CDS Exam, All Set To Enter IMA

