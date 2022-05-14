Delhi: At Least 27 Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Mundka Metro Station

In what can only be described as an unfortunate incident, at least 27 people lost their lives and 12 others were injured after a fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building at Mundka in west Delhi on Friday evening (May 13), the police confirmed.

The state police are yet to share complete information regarding the identity of the victims, with the injured individuals being admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. At least 50 individuals have been rescued from the burning building so far, with some still being trapped inside, police said.

#WATCH | Fire near Mundka metro station, Delhi: 1 woman dead in the fire. Rescue operation continues with about 15 fire tenders at the spot, as per DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer district pic.twitter.com/okHUjGE7cn — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

Fire Claims Innocent Lives

To save lives, the Delhi Fire Service deployed cranes to rescue those who were trapped in the blaze, reported NDTV. Meanwhile, smoke from the fire kept spreading to different parts of the building as many opted to jump off through the windows to save themselves from the fire, while others used ropes to climb down.

As per reports, the fire started on the first floor of the building, which is also the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma stated.

Building Owner On The Run

Harish Goel and Varun Goel, the company's owners, have been arrested, the police revealed. The building owner, Manish Lakra, did not have the required safety clearance from the fire department, and he is on the run, the police confirmed.

A motivational speech event was taking place on the second floor at the moment when the fire broke out, which was being attended by numerous people. As a result, the most deaths took place on this floor; the preliminary probe indicated.

As per the fire department officials, an alert about the fire was received at around 4:40 PM, after which 24 fire tenders rushed to the spot with immediate effect.

The fire department divisional officer also informed that there was only one staircase; as a result, people could not leave the building.

Politicians Extended Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, etc. are some of the many politicians who have extended their thoughts towards the loss of lives in the tragic incident.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also announced that ₹2 lakh each would be given to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire on Friday. Meanwhile, the injured ones will be given ₹50,000 as well.

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire in Delhi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 : PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 13, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah also stated that he is in touch with the authorities and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pressed into service.

दिल्ली के मुंडका में आग लगने की घटना बहुत दुःखद है। मैं सम्बंधित अधिकारियों से लगातार संपर्क में हूँ, प्रशासन राहत व बचाव कार्य में जुटा है। NDRF भी वहाँ शीघ्र पहुँच रही है। लोगों को वहाँ से निकालना व घायलों को तुरंत उपचार देना हमारी प्राथमिकता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 13, 2022

