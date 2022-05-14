All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi: At Least 27 Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Mundka Metro Station

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi: At Least 27 Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Mundka Metro Station

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  14 May 2022 4:46 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

While the fire broke out around 4:40 pm, the magnitude of the toll became clear only by night, as the rescue team managed to douse the flames to an extent and enter the building only to find charred bodies inside.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In what can only be described as an unfortunate incident, at least 27 people lost their lives and 12 others were injured after a fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building at Mundka in west Delhi on Friday evening (May 13), the police confirmed.

The state police are yet to share complete information regarding the identity of the victims, with the injured individuals being admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. At least 50 individuals have been rescued from the burning building so far, with some still being trapped inside, police said.

Fire Claims Innocent Lives

To save lives, the Delhi Fire Service deployed cranes to rescue those who were trapped in the blaze, reported NDTV. Meanwhile, smoke from the fire kept spreading to different parts of the building as many opted to jump off through the windows to save themselves from the fire, while others used ropes to climb down.

As per reports, the fire started on the first floor of the building, which is also the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma stated.

Building Owner On The Run

Harish Goel and Varun Goel, the company's owners, have been arrested, the police revealed. The building owner, Manish Lakra, did not have the required safety clearance from the fire department, and he is on the run, the police confirmed.

A motivational speech event was taking place on the second floor at the moment when the fire broke out, which was being attended by numerous people. As a result, the most deaths took place on this floor; the preliminary probe indicated.

As per the fire department officials, an alert about the fire was received at around 4:40 PM, after which 24 fire tenders rushed to the spot with immediate effect.

The fire department divisional officer also informed that there was only one staircase; as a result, people could not leave the building.

Politicians Extended Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, etc. are some of the many politicians who have extended their thoughts towards the loss of lives in the tragic incident.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also announced that ₹2 lakh each would be given to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire on Friday. Meanwhile, the injured ones will be given ₹50,000 as well.

Home Minister Amit Shah also stated that he is in touch with the authorities and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pressed into service.

Also Read: Thomas Cup 2022: India Scripts History To Book First-Ever Medal In 43 Years, Beats Malaysia To Reach Semi

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
narendra modi 
PM Modi 
Delhi 
Fire Department 
fire safety 

Must Reads

Push Towards Inclusivity! Barbie Unveils Its First-Ever Doll With Hearing Aids
Going For Gold! Indian Shuttlers Create History, Reached Thomas Cup Final For The First Time In 73 Years
Delhi: At Least 27 Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Mundka Metro Station
'War On Drugs': Manipur's Four Tribes Announce Support Towards Govt Campaign Against Substance Use
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X