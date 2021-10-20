All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Landmark Moment! Delhi Metro Starts Training Of Dhaka Metros Operations, Maintenance Staff

Photo Credit: DMRC/Facebook

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Landmark Moment! Delhi Metro Starts Training Of Dhaka Metro's Operations, Maintenance Staff

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  20 Oct 2021 10:56 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

DMRC, which once had sent its staff for training in Hong Kong before the inauguration of Metro services in Delhi in 2002, has now reached a 'historical milestone' by commencing the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff' of Dhaka Metro.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun the training of the first batch of maintenance staff and operations of Bangladesh's Dhaka Metro at its Shastri Park Depot training academy.

DMRC, in an official press release on Tuesday, October 20, announced that once sent for training in Hong Kong before the inauguration of Metro services in Delhi in 2002, it has now reached a 'historical milestone by commencing the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff' of Dhaka Metro.

On December 24, 2002, the first-ever Metro service in the national capital was formally flagged off between the Shahdara and Tis Hazari stations of the red line by the then Prime Minister of India.

"The training of the first batch of Dhaka Metro core staff and officers, comprising of 19 Operations and 17 Rolling Stock officials, by DMRC officials, commenced at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy from October 14, 2021," DMRC informed.

What Is The Training?

The above-mentioned training is a part of an agreement signed between DMRC and NKDM Association, an association of Bangladeshi and foreign companies looking after the implementation of the Dhaka MRTS project in Bangladesh. Also under this, 163 officials of Dhaka Metro are set to undergo training at Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA).

According to DMRC, the duration of the training courses will vary from 24 days to 156 days depending on the job profile of the participants. The training module also includes interactive classroom sessions, practical, simulators, demonstrations, on-job training, etc.

Soon Dhaka Metro will kickstart their Metro journey with the opening of their very first line known as 'MRT Line-6' comprising of 20.1 km, revealed DMRC.

Also Read: Delhi Government Kickstarts E-Auto Permit Registration With 33% Reservation For Women

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation 
Delhi Metro 
India-Bangladesh Relations 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X