Landmark Moment! Delhi Metro Starts Training Of Dhaka Metro's Operations, Maintenance Staff

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun the training of the first batch of maintenance staff and operations of Bangladesh's Dhaka Metro at its Shastri Park Depot training academy.

DMRC, in an official press release on Tuesday, October 20, announced that once sent for training in Hong Kong before the inauguration of Metro services in Delhi in 2002, it has now reached a 'historical milestone by commencing the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff' of Dhaka Metro.

On December 24, 2002, the first-ever Metro service in the national capital was formally flagged off between the Shahdara and Tis Hazari stations of the red line by the then Prime Minister of India.

"The training of the first batch of Dhaka Metro core staff and officers, comprising of 19 Operations and 17 Rolling Stock officials, by DMRC officials, commenced at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy from October 14, 2021," DMRC informed.

Delhi Metro once sent its first batch of officials for training to Hong Kong before its inauguration in 2002. DMRC now proudly welcomes the first batch of trainees from Dhaka Metro to its prestigious Delhi Metro Rail Academy. Know more https://t.co/0JDDJ6F6Hp — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 19, 2021

What Is The Training?

The above-mentioned training is a part of an agreement signed between DMRC and NKDM Association, an association of Bangladeshi and foreign companies looking after the implementation of the Dhaka MRTS project in Bangladesh. Also under this, 163 officials of Dhaka Metro are set to undergo training at Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA).

According to DMRC, the duration of the training courses will vary from 24 days to 156 days depending on the job profile of the participants. The training module also includes interactive classroom sessions, practical, simulators, demonstrations, on-job training, etc.

Soon Dhaka Metro will kickstart their Metro journey with the opening of their very first line known as 'MRT Line-6' comprising of 20.1 km, revealed DMRC.

