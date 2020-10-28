Trending

Delhi: Kejriwal Calls Doctors' Protest Over Wage Dues 'Shameful', Asks Centre To Allot Funds To MCDs

The Delhi CM also alleged corruption and mismanagement in the functioning of the MCDs and said it is about time things were set right.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   28 Oct 2020 9:34 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-28T15:11:26+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Delhi: Kejriwal Calls Doctors Protest Over Wage Dues Shameful, Asks Centre To Allot Funds To MCDs

Credits: Udayavani, IndiaToday 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) for not releasing salaries of doctors and said it is shameful that doctors of MCD-run hospitals were forced to protest.

As doctors continue their indefinite strike, Kejriwal has requested the Centre to allot pending funds worth ₹12,000 crores to corporations so that they can issue paychecks.

The CM also alleged corruption and mismanagement in the functioning of the MCDs and said it is about time things were set right, reported Business Times.

"It pains me that our doctors have to protest for their salaries, who risked their lives to serve us during the pandemic," Kejriwal spoke during the inauguration of waste-to-energy plant at the Ghazipur poultry and fish market.

Kejriwal said that his government has paid the civic bodies more funds than the previous one, and provided them with more than due. Still, the civic bodies have not been able to pay salaries of teachers, sanitation workers and doctors over the years. He questioned the MCD the reason behind an acute shortage of funds and suggested them to put their house in order and immediately pay the pending salaries of all doctors.

Resident doctors and paramedical staff of three North Delhi Municipal Council-run (NDMC) Hospitals including Hindu Rao Hospital took to the streets and staged a protest on Sunday against unpaid salaries, and burnt an effigy of Ravana to draw attention to their demands.

The medics held the demonstration and raised placards with slogans reading - "#unpaidCovidwarrior", "Mera loan bharega kaun", "Kaise doon ghar ke EMI, MCD nahi deti kamai".

Also Read: NIA Raids NGOs, Greater Kashmir, Activist's Home Across State In Crackdown On Terror Funding

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian