Delhi: Kejriwal Calls Doctors' Protest Over Wage Dues 'Shameful', Asks Centre To Allot Funds To MCDs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) for not releasing salaries of doctors and said it is shameful that doctors of MCD-run hospitals were forced to protest.

As doctors continue their indefinite strike, Kejriwal has requested the Centre to allot pending funds worth ₹12,000 crores to corporations so that they can issue paychecks.

The CM also alleged corruption and mismanagement in the functioning of the MCDs and said it is about time things were set right, reported Business Times.

"It pains me that our doctors have to protest for their salaries, who risked their lives to serve us during the pandemic," Kejriwal spoke during the inauguration of waste-to-energy plant at the Ghazipur poultry and fish market.

Kejriwal said that his government has paid the civic bodies more funds than the previous one, and provided them with more than due. Still, the civic bodies have not been able to pay salaries of teachers, sanitation workers and doctors over the years. He questioned the MCD the reason behind an acute shortage of funds and suggested them to put their house in order and immediately pay the pending salaries of all doctors.

MCD should put its house in order and immediately pay the pending salaries of all doctors. Central govt should immediately release all the funds due to MCD to the tune of Rs 12,000 crores pic.twitter.com/DcqNicuAbz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 27, 2020

Resident doctors and paramedical staff of three North Delhi Municipal Council-run (NDMC) Hospitals including Hindu Rao Hospital took to the streets and staged a protest on Sunday against unpaid salaries, and burnt an effigy of Ravana to draw attention to their demands.



The medics held the demonstration and raised placards with slogans reading - "#unpaidCovidwarrior", "Mera loan bharega kaun", "Kaise doon ghar ke EMI, MCD nahi deti kamai".

