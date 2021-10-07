Delhi HC Cracks Whip On Delhi Municipal Corporation For Lack Of Cleanliness In City

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, October 7, called out the safai karamcharis of the municipal corporation for not keeping the city clean and failing to discharge their duty. The Court said they left the city in a 'dismal state of cleanliness'.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh was hearing a plea of non-payment of salaries and pensions to the civic body employees. The Court said it was not obliged to come to the aid of the workers when they were not discharging their functions on the ground, Hindustan Times reported.

This has resulted in dengue cases, garbage, broken roads, pavements, etc., Hindustan Times reported. Crores of rupees are sanctioned as salaries and pensions, but there is a sad state, the judges said.

"Where is the sense of responsibility of the petitioners and the municipal corporations? It is the citizens who are suffering. The city is falling; it can't go down any further," the Court further said.

The Court listed several areas where plastic, dirt, and garbage were left unattended for months. The animals pick through piles of garbage, hunting for leftovers, and also consume plastic.

Representing the corporation, advocate Divya Prakash Pande claimed that the employees went on strike every time, even before trying to resolve the issue with the administration for once.

The Court said it would not take cognisance of the petitioners' issue if they resort to unjustified protests.

"You can't have it both ways. You can't put a gun to our head. They will have to take consequences. Enough is enough," the Court said, as per Hindustan Times.

