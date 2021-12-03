All section
Delhi Govt Set To Prohibit Entry Of Non-Vaccinated Individuals In Public Places From December 15: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Delhi,  3 Dec 2021 9:59 AM GMT

According to the proposal, a minimum of one dose of COVID vaccine is set to be made mandatory for accessing Delhi buses, metro, cinema halls, sharing cabs, malls, stadiums, religious places, monuments, restaurants, government offices and parks from December 15 onwards amid the fear of another surge of the coronavirus.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government is reportedly thinking about prohibiting the entry of those individuals without COVID-19 vaccination in public places of the national capital from December 15 onwards, as per sources in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Making It Mandatory

"In view of the seriousness of Omicron and the concern of the next corona wave, the Delhi government is considering it. In the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on Monday, it was proposed to stop the entry of those without vaccination in public places of Delhi from December 15,"

a source has been quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the above-mentioned news outlet that it has been made mandatory already for the entry of teachers and staff in Delhi schools to be vaccinated against the virus. When it comes to stopping the entry of people without vaccination in public places, Jain said that it will be discussed and that the Government will make an official announcement once a decision is taken.

The Proposition

The earlier-mentioned proposal was made during the DDMA meeting on November 29, however, the implementation of it is still to be discussed in the next meeting. As per the pitch, a minimum of one dose of COVID vaccine is set to be made mandatory for accessing Delhi buses, metro, cinema halls, sharing cabs, malls, stadiums, religious places, monuments, restaurants, government offices and parks from December 15 onwards amid the fear of another surge of the coronavirus. Furthermore, it has also been stated that from March 22, being fully vaccinated should be made absolutely mandatory for entry into such public places in the national capital.

Approximately 1.40 crore Indians have received their first shot of the COVID vaccine and around 90 lakh people have been fully vaccinated so far.

Also Read: From Famine To Climate Crisis: United Nations Projects Soaring Humanitarian Needs In 2022

