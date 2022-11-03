Delhi: Govt-Run Hospitals' Nurses Go On Strike Till November 4 Over Regularisation Of Service

Nurses of numerous Delhi government-run hospitals started their strike on November 2 to put forth their long-standing demands, including long-due promotions and regularisation of services. The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) officially stated that it is a "symbolic strike" scheduled from 9-11 am between November 2 and November 4.

Nurses On Strike In Delhi

"However, emergency and ICU services won't be affected as nominal staff will work for these two services. OPD services and wards will be impacted due to the nursing staffs' strike that began today," Liladhar Ramchandani, DNF secretary general, was quoted as saying by News18.

He also added that all the top city government-run hospitals had joined the ring given by the Delhi Nurses Federation.

Furthermore, Ramchandani also revealed the likes of LNJP Hospital, DDU Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dr Hedgewar hospital, BSA Hospital, and SGM Hospital, among other hospitals in the national capital that are affected.

He further said there were nearly 8,000 sanctioned posts, but only 6,000 nurses are working.

Emergencies Taken Care Of!

The DNF secretary general revealed that three new hospitals came up, and the staff from a few other government hospitals were diverted there. He also said that even though there has been an addition of beds, no addition to nursing staff was made.

Recently, the DNF carried out a march to the Delhi secretariat to press to voice their demands, which included regularisation of services, long-due promotions and the creation of new posts.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government's health secretary and health minister are not serious about the problems of nurses. That is why there will be a symbolic strike," the Delhi Nurses Federation said in a tweet on November 2.

They also apologised in this above-mentioned post for all the inconvenience and difficulty that patients are and will have to face during the strike.

