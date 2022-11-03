All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi: Govt-Run Hospitals Nurses Go On Strike Till November 4 Over Regularisation Of Service

Image Credit: Twitter (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi: Govt-Run Hospitals' Nurses Go On Strike Till November 4 Over Regularisation Of Service

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  3 Nov 2022 5:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Recently, the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) carried out a march to the Delhi secretariat to press to voice their demands, which included regularisation of services, long-due promotions and the creation of new posts.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Nurses of numerous Delhi government-run hospitals started their strike on November 2 to put forth their long-standing demands, including long-due promotions and regularisation of services. The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) officially stated that it is a "symbolic strike" scheduled from 9-11 am between November 2 and November 4.

Nurses On Strike In Delhi

"However, emergency and ICU services won't be affected as nominal staff will work for these two services. OPD services and wards will be impacted due to the nursing staffs' strike that began today," Liladhar Ramchandani, DNF secretary general, was quoted as saying by News18.

He also added that all the top city government-run hospitals had joined the ring given by the Delhi Nurses Federation.

Furthermore, Ramchandani also revealed the likes of LNJP Hospital, DDU Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dr Hedgewar hospital, BSA Hospital, and SGM Hospital, among other hospitals in the national capital that are affected.

He further said there were nearly 8,000 sanctioned posts, but only 6,000 nurses are working.

Emergencies Taken Care Of!

The DNF secretary general revealed that three new hospitals came up, and the staff from a few other government hospitals were diverted there. He also said that even though there has been an addition of beds, no addition to nursing staff was made.

Recently, the DNF carried out a march to the Delhi secretariat to press to voice their demands, which included regularisation of services, long-due promotions and the creation of new posts.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government's health secretary and health minister are not serious about the problems of nurses. That is why there will be a symbolic strike," the Delhi Nurses Federation said in a tweet on November 2.

They also apologised in this above-mentioned post for all the inconvenience and difficulty that patients are and will have to face during the strike.

Also Read: Paid Rs 10 Crores To AAP Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain As 'Protection Money', Claims Conman Sukesh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Delhi Nurses Federation 
Delhi 
Arvind Kejriwal 

Must Reads

Revisiting Forgotten Revolution Of Bhil Tribes & Horrors of Mangarh Massacre
Child Rights Body Issues Notice To Delhi Government To Shut Schools Until Air Quality Improves
World Mourns Demise Of Grande Dame: Ela Bhatt, Founder Of SEWA & Womens Rights Activist Passes Away At Age 89
Acts Of Mutual Love Between Minor Couple Not Sexual Assault Under POCSO: Meghalaya HC
Similar Posts
World Mourns Demise Of Grande Dame: Ela Bhatt, Founder Of SEWA & Womens Rights Activist Passes Away At Age 89
Trending

World Mourns Demise Of Grande Dame: Ela Bhatt, Founder Of SEWA & Womens Rights Activist Passes Away...

The Logical Indian Crew
Acts Of Mutual Love Between Minor Couple Not Sexual Assault Under POCSO: Meghalaya HC
Trending

Acts Of Mutual Love Between Minor Couple Not Sexual Assault Under POCSO: Meghalaya HC

The Logical Indian Crew
Bengaluru Special Court Sentences Engineering Student To 5-Year Imprisonment For Celebrating Pulwama Attack
Trending

Bengaluru Special Court Sentences Engineering Student To 5-Year Imprisonment For Celebrating Pulwama...

The Logical Indian Crew
When Needed, They Exploited Us: Indian Students In Canada Feel Like Discarded Cheap Labor
Trending

'When Needed, They Exploited Us': Indian Students In Canada Feel Like 'Discarded Cheap Labor'

The Logical Indian Crew
Paid Rs 10 Crores To AAP Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain As Protection Money, Claims Conman Sukesh
Trending

Paid Rs 10 Crores To AAP Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain As 'Protection Money', Claims Conman Sukesh

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X