Delhi Govt Announces Rs 50,000 Per Hectare Compensation To Farmers For Damaged Crops

Farmers who have suffered losses due to crop damage this year will receive compensation of ₹50,000 per hectare, announced the Delhi government. Unseasonal rainfall has wreaked havoc and left the farmers worried.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a video conference, made the announcement and stated that the compensation amount was highest when compared to the other states disbursing around ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per hectare.

"A few days ago, I met a delegation of farmers who apprised me of how the unseasonal rain had ruined their crops. I want to tell all the farmers of Delhi that they need not worry about the situation," the Chief Minister said, as reported by The Hindu.

He further added that the concerned officials had been directed to complete the survey and assessment of the damaged crops within two weeks and to disburse the money to the eligible farmers within one-and-a-half months after that.

According to the Chief Minister, the Aam Aadmi Party had come up with the initiative to support the distressed farmers when it came to power in Delhi in 2015 and had been extending relief for more than five years.

किसानों की फ़सलें बे-मौसम बारिश से ख़राब हो गई हैं। किसान दुखी हैं, आप दुखी मत हों। हमेशा की तरह सरकार आपके साथ है। बर्बाद हुई फ़सलों के लिए सरकार प्रति हेक्टेयर 50,000 रुपए मुआवज़ा देगी | LIVE https://t.co/WWscTFiYoj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 20, 2021

Claims In Stark Contrast To Reality?

As per a Hindustan Times report, farmers in the national capital have claimed that they have not received any compensation for losses owing to damaged crops since 2015.

"Farmers in the city last received compensation for crop damage in 2015. However, only those who owned less than two hectares of land were compensated. This year, the government has not stated any such condition yet. We hope more farmers manage to get the compensation. Several farmlands flooded during the monsoon between 2016 and 2020," Rajesh Shokeen, a farmer from Dichaon-Kalan village in the southwestern periphery in Delhi, told Hindustan Times.

Shokeen further stated that the process to receive the compensation is often "very messy" and expects the government to streamline the procedure.

