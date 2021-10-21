All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Govt Announces Rs 50,000 Per Hectare Compensation To Farmers For Damaged Crops

Image Credits: Pixabay, Twitter/RaghavChadha

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt Announces Rs 50,000 Per Hectare Compensation To Farmers For Damaged Crops

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Delhi,  21 Oct 2021 7:31 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has stated that relief to such distressed farmers is being provided since the time it came to power in 2015. Reports have, however, pointed out that the farmers have failed to receive the amount due to procedural loopholes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Farmers who have suffered losses due to crop damage this year will receive compensation of ₹50,000 per hectare, announced the Delhi government. Unseasonal rainfall has wreaked havoc and left the farmers worried.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a video conference, made the announcement and stated that the compensation amount was highest when compared to the other states disbursing around ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per hectare.

"A few days ago, I met a delegation of farmers who apprised me of how the unseasonal rain had ruined their crops. I want to tell all the farmers of Delhi that they need not worry about the situation," the Chief Minister said, as reported by The Hindu.

He further added that the concerned officials had been directed to complete the survey and assessment of the damaged crops within two weeks and to disburse the money to the eligible farmers within one-and-a-half months after that.

According to the Chief Minister, the Aam Aadmi Party had come up with the initiative to support the distressed farmers when it came to power in Delhi in 2015 and had been extending relief for more than five years.

Claims In Stark Contrast To Reality?

As per a Hindustan Times report, farmers in the national capital have claimed that they have not received any compensation for losses owing to damaged crops since 2015.

"Farmers in the city last received compensation for crop damage in 2015. However, only those who owned less than two hectares of land were compensated. This year, the government has not stated any such condition yet. We hope more farmers manage to get the compensation. Several farmlands flooded during the monsoon between 2016 and 2020," Rajesh Shokeen, a farmer from Dichaon-Kalan village in the southwestern periphery in Delhi, told Hindustan Times.

Shokeen further stated that the process to receive the compensation is often "very messy" and expects the government to streamline the procedure.

Also Read: Dengue Outbreak Hinders Preparations Ahead Of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Palak Agrawal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Delhi 
AAP 
Arvind Kejriwal 
Farmers 
Crop Damage 
Unseasonal Rainfall 
Climate Change 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X