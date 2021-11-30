All section
Delhi Govt Provides Aid Worth Rs 1 Cr To Family Of Sanitation Worker Who Died Of COVID

Image Credit: Twitter/ CMODelhi

Trending
Delhi,  30 Nov 2021 12:25 AM GMT

The Delhi Government had previously announced that it would provide financial assistance worth ₹1 crore to the kin of any doctor, nurse, sanitation worker, and lab technician who fatally contracted the coronavirus while on duty.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the house of Sunita Devi, a sanitation worker associated with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation who died due to COVID, and provided the next of kin with a cheque worth ₹ 1 crore.

The CM had promised compensation to the sanitation workers in the initial phase of the COVID pandemic. With his gesture of visiting the home of the sanitation worker, he fulfilled his promise. He met the worker's family and then tweeted about it on his official Twitter handle. In another tweet thread, he also mentioned that financial assistance had been provided to two sanitation workers.

Compensation Also To Other Corona Warriors

After the visit to the deceased's place, the CM tweeted in Hindi that corona warriors had put their life at stake to serve people. His tweet further mentioned, "The Delhi government has given Rs 1 crore to her kin and assured any help needed. We have given Rs 1 crore to 18 such corona warriors". In August last year, Kejriwal had gone to Majnu Ka Tilla in North Delhi provided a cheque of the same amount to the family of a sanitation worker named Raju, who had contracted the virus while working during the peak of the outbreak. The family members of a renowned doctor named Dr Anas Mujahid also received a cheque as compensation, the Republic World reported.


Delhi Government's Previous Announcement

The Delhi Government had previously announced that it would provide financial assistance worth ₹1 crore to the kin of any doctor, nurse, sanitation worker, and lab technician who fatally contracted the coronavirus while on duty. "There are other people too who are looking after corona patients- police, civil defence volunteers, teachers. If anyone contracts coronavirus and dies while looking after corona patients, it will be extended to all such people. Their families will be given Rs 1 crore," he had said.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 34 new COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours, keeping the positivity rate at a low of 0.08 per cent.

