Delhi Govt To Set Up 'Hobby Hubs' In All Government Schools, Aims Promoting Extracurricular Activities

The Delhi government has planned to set up free 'Hobby Hubs' at public schools. These hobby centres aim to encourage school children to participate in extracurricular activities.

Private companies, such as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or individuals, will be permitted to utilise these hobby centres to provide free training to school kids as extracurricular activities.

Applications From NGOs, Private Academies

The Directorate of Education, DoE, published circular requesting applications from NGOs and private academies to participate in the programme, which provided school pupils with instruction in extracurricular activities like music, dance, art and craft, and so on.

Prospective applicants have until May 6 to complete application forms. Initially, the instruction would be delivered to pupils in single-shift schools after school hours under the planned programme.

Fee Structure

Delhi DoE has stated in the circular that the training must be provided free of cost for students in Delhi government schools, reported Hindustan Times.

"Academies, individuals, NGOs will have to provide free of cost training to students of the schools of Directorate of Education," they stated.

Fees for hobby hub training sessions can only be collected from private students if at least half of the pupils getting training are enrolled in public schools. Students of the relevant school will not be refused access to hobby classes given at their school. Even if the number of government school pupils enrolled surpasses 50% of total students enrolled, the circular continued.

