Delhi Fire Services To Train Homemakers, Students With Fire Extinguishing Skills

In a bid to create awareness among people regarding firefighting operations, the Delhi Fire Service will soon train homemakers and students in the city about effective methods of extinguishing fires.

It often happens that homemakers catch fire and it is crucial for them to learn ways of firefighting to avoid a tragedy.



The Delhi Fire Service has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University to train students in a few useful tricks for firefighting. The training session will be held soon by the Delhi Fire Department for the students.

Will Help In Declining Fire Incidents

The Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg said that if the homemakers and students are aware, the whole country and society will know the methods of extinguishing the fire and the incidents of fire in the national capital and its surrounding areas will eventually decline, India Today reported.



Earlier in January 2022, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) launched an awareness drive in a phased manner to arm older citizens and homemakers with basic firefighting skills. The training was provided free of cost and held during weekends, Hindustan Times reported.



Besides teaching and sensitising them with provisions of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, basic firefighting skills like operating an extinguisher, evacuation techniques, maintaining the refuge areas and household items that can be used to douse the fire were included in the training session.



Homemakers will be trained under the unique module, as the fire brigade found in its case studies that women and kids are some of the most vulnerable during fire incidents.

