Delhi Fire Services Rescued More Than 7,000 Birds & Animals In 2022, Data Shows

According to officials, Delhi Fire Services saved more than 4,000 birds and 3,000 animals last year. These animals included saving a cow that fell into a pit and an owl tangled in a kite thread. Most of these rescue efforts took place around Independence Day when kite flying is customary in the nation's capital.

The data collected between January and December last year shows that firefighters in the national capital responded to 28,449 cries for help and saved 3,354 animals and 4,182 birds. The statistics revealed there were over 16,500 fire-related distress calls. Last year, fire-related incidents resulted in 82 deaths and more than 700 injuries, as reported by The Hindu.

The majority of these distress calls were mostly connected to fire, building collapse, drowning, and bird and animal rescue, among other aid requests.

Rescue Operations Across Delhi

According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, most of these deaths were recorded around Independence Day when people customarily fly kites, and the ropes hang from trees and poles, creating a deadly trap for birds. Between January and December last year, "fire department employees were able to save 3,354 animals and 4,182 birds," he stated.

Most emergency calls to the fire department were for the rescue of birds like crows, pigeons, and parrots tangled in kite strings hanging from overhead wires or trees. The department also received reports about animals getting caught in houses, pits, canals, sewers, restricted areas, small pathways, or with dogs, cats, or reptiles.

Firefighters used a crane to free a cow trapped beneath a pit in Tikri in December. A pigeon caught in wires over Ring Road was also saved by them. Also saved was an owl that got caught in a kite's thread.

Two birds were freed from a kite thread trap in Shastri Park in August, while an eagle was freed from the railings near the Babarpur metro. The same thing happened when a crow was caught in a kite line hanging from a tree and saved.

"We value every life, and every day, our firemen put their own lives in danger to save the lives of others. Our data shows that in addition to participating in fire rescue operations, our firefighters go above and beyond the call of duty to free trapped or entangled birds and other animals", Garg added.

