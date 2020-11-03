Delhi Couple Kills Niece To Cover Up Rape Attempt, Hide Body In Box, Arrested

A 17-year-old girl was murdered in Delhi to cover up the rape attempt on her by her maternal uncle. The girl used to stay in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area with her maternal Uncle and Aunt, who killed her and stuffed her body into a bed box, reported NDTV.

The couple wiped off the blood from the room and slept on the bed for the night, in which her body was stuffed. The couple has been arrested, and the body was recovered from the house.

The man has been identified as Vakeel Podar, 51, who works as a rickshaw puller. His 45-year-old wife is a beggar. The deceased was pursuing her studies from the national capital and stayed with her Uncle and Aunt.

The girl went missing since October 23. In her statement, the Aunt had told the Police that her niece was not in the house when she returned after begging at 12:30 pm that day and claimed that her husband left her at an orphanage in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The Police found that the Podar brought no girl of the said name to the facility on that day.

Earlier, Podar had been missing during the investigation, which raised the suspicion of the couple's involvement in the minor's disappearance. The Police arrested him from a Bihar bus stand. He was then brought to Delhi on transit remand and produced before the court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Ved Prakash Surya said that Podar had forced to have a physical relationship with her to which the girl objected. When his wife came to know about the incident, she confronted him, and they quarrelled and decided that she will be sent to the village, to which the victim refused since she wanted to pursue her studies and complete her education. On this, Podar and his wife had clashed several times. Later his wife, in a fit of rage, asked Podar to kill the girl.

They hit her with an iron rod while his wife stayed outside the house, Police added. Later, they wrapped her in a blanket till she died and then stuffed her body in the bed box. The couple planned to dispose of the body but failed.

Also Read: Hathras Case: Allahabad Court Reserves Order, CBI To File Status Report