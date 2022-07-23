World Cities Summit: Arvind Kejriwal's Request To Present Delhi Model In Singapore Rejected, CM Seeks MEA's Clearance

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, was invited on June 1 by the Singapore government to present the development model of his city at World Cities Summit which is scheduled to be conducted from July 31 to August 4 2022. Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena ultimately denied permission and rejected CM's request to participate in the event.

The L-G, in a statement, said that it was not befitting for a CM to attend an event in Singapore that has been organised for mayors. The L-G said, "Having studied the nature of the forum and the other attendees, it must be noted that on a prima facie basis, this is a conference of mayors of various cities."

He added that the subjects being deliberated in this conference cover different aspects of urban governance, which in the case of Delhi, are addressed by diverse bodies, reported Money Control.

'World Cities Summit'

According to the officials, the Singapore summit is being organised to bring leaders from worldwide together at a platform to share the best governing practices and ideas that are required for the development of a city and its people. This year's theme for World Cities Summit is 'Livable and Sustainable Cities: Emerging Stronger.' Among the invited participants, most are governors, mayors, business leaders and ministers.

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong invited CM Kejriwal to attend the four-day summit in June. According to officials, he was expected to participate on the first day of the four-day summit.

I thank the Singapore Government for inviting me to the World Cities Summit. I look forward to attending the summit and discussing urban solutions with global leaders.



Singapore and Delhi can certainly work together towards achieving accelerated growth in public interest. https://t.co/OU1LvX8z57 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2022

Deputy Manish Sisodia reacting to the rejection of the request to visit Singapore, said, "While inviting the CM, the Singapore High Commissioner stated that his insights would enrich the discussion on how we can make our cities more sustainable and livable. But the LG, after a halt of one-and-half months, has now rejected the request stating that it's meant for mayors."

The remark from the L-G, which clarified that development in Delhi is addressed by diverse agencies and not only the government body, has now dragged several comments from government officials. As a matter of fact, law and order in the city are handled by the union government, and municipal agencies are regulated by a different administration.

The L-G's remark over the matter signified that Delhi as a city is under governance by several administrative bodies and not only by the Aam Aadmi Party. Due to this, CM Kejriwal can't be permitted to attend the four-day summit in Singapore.

The CM, after the L-G's remarks, said, "I differ with the advice and suggestion of the Lieutenant Governor. We will go ahead with the visit and apply for political clearance from the central government."

"It's not like I'm a criminal. I'm an elected CM of a state in the country.



It's beyond my understanding why I'm being prohibited from visiting World Cities Summit, Singapore.



I think this visit would only bring more glory to India."



— CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Vg9TS4HSkI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 18, 2022

'Not For First Time'

Similar incidents have occurred in the past where the central government stopped eminent political figures from attending an event abroad. In 2019, CM Kejriwal was not permitted to attend Denmark's C-40 World Mayors' Summit. The centre, after denying his permission, said that his visit there as a speaker was not commensurate with the level of participation from other countries. Later, he addressed the summit through video conferencing.

In 2021, the Chief of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, was not permitted a trip to Rome to attend an event. In a reply, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the event in Rome is not proportional in status for participation by a state's chief minister.

Also Read: Bundelkhand Expressway: Week After Inauguration By PM, Parts Of UP's Four-Lane Caves In Due To Rain