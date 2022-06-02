In A First, Delhi's IGI Airport Enables 'BAGG TRAX' Feature To Track Passenger Luggage

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), on Wednesday, June 1, issued a whitepaper on the RFID-enabled baggage tag known as "BAGG TRAX" during arrival at Delhi Airport. Passengers arriving at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will soon be getting first-of-its-kind Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled bag tags to track their luggage.

DIAL mentioned in a statement that the Delhi Airport is the first airport in India to introduce this facility. The tags will share real-time details about a passenger's luggage and tell them when and on which belt their luggage will be arriving. BAGG TRAX will be available for commercial flyers soon.

As of now, it is a part of the pilot project, and BAGG TRAX tags are being given to select frequent fliers at Terminal 3 only. Flyers can purchase BAGG TRAX tags at the Departures after the tag is launched commercially, reported Business Standard.

How Will BAGG TRAX Be Helpful?

According to the statement by DIAL, BAGG TRAX will not only help passengers who are travelling both domestically and internationally but will also be helpful for passengers who are in transit and want to keep track of their checked-in luggage.

The statement further added that BAGG TRAX would give passengers peace of mind and allow them to plan their travels accordingly.

How To Use BAGG TRAX?

To use this facility, passengers will have to register their BAGG TRAX by scanning the QR code on the box of the product, or they can do it by visiting "Bag.Hoi.in".

The statement by DIAL read, "Passengers will get an SMS on their registered mobile number after the successful registration of the tag. Once the tag is registered, all a passenger has to do is to tie the tag or place it into their check-in luggage," quoted DNA.

The statement added that fliers would get the details of their luggage via SMS when their luggage is at the Delhi Airport. The passengers will also be notified on which belt their luggage will be arriving.

