All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, Delhis IGI Airport Enables BAGG TRAX Feature To Track Passenger Luggage

Image Credit- Twitter/ PBNS India, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, Delhi's IGI Airport Enables 'BAGG TRAX' Feature To Track Passenger Luggage

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Delhi,  2 Jun 2022 1:36 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

This facility will share real-time details about passengers' luggage and tell them when and on which belt their luggage will be arriving. BAGG TRAX will be available for commercial flyers soon.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), on Wednesday, June 1, issued a whitepaper on the RFID-enabled baggage tag known as "BAGG TRAX" during arrival at Delhi Airport. Passengers arriving at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will soon be getting first-of-its-kind Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled bag tags to track their luggage.

DIAL mentioned in a statement that the Delhi Airport is the first airport in India to introduce this facility. The tags will share real-time details about a passenger's luggage and tell them when and on which belt their luggage will be arriving. BAGG TRAX will be available for commercial flyers soon.

As of now, it is a part of the pilot project, and BAGG TRAX tags are being given to select frequent fliers at Terminal 3 only. Flyers can purchase BAGG TRAX tags at the Departures after the tag is launched commercially, reported Business Standard.

How Will BAGG TRAX Be Helpful?

According to the statement by DIAL, BAGG TRAX will not only help passengers who are travelling both domestically and internationally but will also be helpful for passengers who are in transit and want to keep track of their checked-in luggage.

The statement further added that BAGG TRAX would give passengers peace of mind and allow them to plan their travels accordingly.

How To Use BAGG TRAX?

To use this facility, passengers will have to register their BAGG TRAX by scanning the QR code on the box of the product, or they can do it by visiting "Bag.Hoi.in".

The statement by DIAL read, "Passengers will get an SMS on their registered mobile number after the successful registration of the tag. Once the tag is registered, all a passenger has to do is to tie the tag or place it into their check-in luggage," quoted DNA.

The statement added that fliers would get the details of their luggage via SMS when their luggage is at the Delhi Airport. The passengers will also be notified on which belt their luggage will be arriving.

Also Read: Kashmiri Pandits Employed Under J&K Govt To Be Shifted To Safer Places In Valley By June 6

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Delhi Airport 
IGI Airport 
RFID 
Trackers 
Baggage 
Luggage 

Must Reads

In A First, Razorpay Extends Health Insurance Policy To Include LGBTQIA+, Live-In Partners
Viral Claim That India Today Edited Tilak Out From Indian Grandmaster's Forehead Is False
In A First, Delhi's IGI Airport Enables 'BAGG TRAX' Feature To Track Passenger Luggage
Turkey Declines Permission For Indian Wheat Consignment Over Phytosanitary Concerns
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X