The air quality in Delhi deteriorates and drops into the 'poor' category after remaining in the 'moderate' category the previous day. The recorded air quality index (AQI) was 239, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) report.

Several areas in the national capital, such as Delhi University, Pusa, Lodhi Road, and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), recorded a poor AQI of 225, 242, 201, and 239, respectively.

Likely To Improve

According to estimations by SAFAR, the air quality in Delhi might see an improvement bulge in the curve in the upcoming days due to an upsurge in wind speed, which will result in better ventilation of pollutants.

The statement read, "On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality was in the 'lower end of poor' category. For the next two days (March 15, 16), the AQI is expected to improve but remain in the 'poor' or 'upper end of moderate' category due to moderate to high wind speeds (6-30 km/h) and mixing layer height (1.2 km)," as reported by India Today.

AQI In Delhi NCR

Such an alarming rate of AQI is expected to be very hazardous for humans, leading to respiratory diseases and more. Delhi NCR usually records poor AQI due to the pollution accumulated by the factories, traffic, deforestation, etc.

The air quality in Gurugram and Noida remained in the 'moderate' and 'poor' category with the AQI at 159 and 221 respectively on Tuesday morning.

The AQI measures air quality into six varied categories: good, satisfactory, moderate, poor, very poor, and severe.

