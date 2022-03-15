All section
Caste discrimination
Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Drops Into Poor Category With AQI At 239

Image Credit- NDTV

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Drops Into 'Poor' Category With AQI At 239

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

4,  15 March 2022 10:40 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Several areas in the national capital, such as Delhi University, Pusa, Lodhi Road, and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), recorded a poor AQI of 225, 242, 201, and 239, respectively.

The air quality in Delhi deteriorates and drops into the 'poor' category after remaining in the 'moderate' category the previous day. The recorded air quality index (AQI) was 239, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) report.

Several areas in the national capital, such as Delhi University, Pusa, Lodhi Road, and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), recorded a poor AQI of 225, 242, 201, and 239, respectively.

Likely To Improve

According to estimations by SAFAR, the air quality in Delhi might see an improvement bulge in the curve in the upcoming days due to an upsurge in wind speed, which will result in better ventilation of pollutants.

The statement read, "On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality was in the 'lower end of poor' category. For the next two days (March 15, 16), the AQI is expected to improve but remain in the 'poor' or 'upper end of moderate' category due to moderate to high wind speeds (6-30 km/h) and mixing layer height (1.2 km)," as reported by India Today.

AQI In Delhi NCR

Such an alarming rate of AQI is expected to be very hazardous for humans, leading to respiratory diseases and more. Delhi NCR usually records poor AQI due to the pollution accumulated by the factories, traffic, deforestation, etc.

The air quality in Gurugram and Noida remained in the 'moderate' and 'poor' category with the AQI at 159 and 221 respectively on Tuesday morning.

The AQI measures air quality into six varied categories: good, satisfactory, moderate, poor, very poor, and severe.

Also Read: Respite From Pollution! Delhi Promises 'Clean' Yamuna River By December 2022

